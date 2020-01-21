Star Wars Resistance Series Finale Teaser Shows the Terror of Supreme Leader Kylo Ren

While it may have only lasted two seasons, the animated Star Wars Resistance is seemingly pulling out all the stops for its series finale, as the below teaser for the one-hour finale event hints at the terror of Supreme Leader Kylo Ren. The villain earned the promotion in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker seeing the character more focused on destroying Rey at all costs, while the upcoming final episodes of the animated series potentially depict more of the character’s reign as the head of the First Order. Tune in to the series finale event of Star Wars Resistance on Sunday, January 26th at 6 p.m. ET on Disney XD.

In Season Two of the series, the story picks up after a harrowing escape from the First Order, as the Colossus and all its residents find themselves lost in space, pursued by Agent Tierny and Commander Pyre. Kaz and team also face a myriad of new dangers along the way including bounty hunters, a suspicious Hutt, General Hux, and Supreme Leader Kylo Ren. Meanwhile, Tam grapples with her future and where her true allegiance lies, with her friends or the First Order. The thrilling final season will showcase how the unlikeliest of heroes can help spark hope across the galaxy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As proven with both Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, just because an animated series comes to a close doesn’t mean that its characters are gone for good. While the future for these characters is unclear, producer Andrea Portillo wouldn’t rule out a future Star Wars story featuring these characters.

“I believe there’s always potential for that,” Portillo teased of continued adventures to ComicBook.com. “Whether it’s in publications or the games or anything else that’s being developed. I can’t say that there is at the moment, in terms of what I know, because I only know to a certain extent, but I know there’s always potential possibilities for that.”

Luckily, fans of animated Star Wars adventures won’t have to wait too long to get exciting new episodes, as the final season of The Clone Wars is set to debut on Disney+ on February 17th.

Tune in to the series finale event of Star Wars Resistance on Sunday, January 26th at 6 p.m. ET on Disney XD.

Are you looking forward to the series finale? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!