Star Wars Resistance Trailer Confirms Saturday Night Live Sketch Outfit as Canon

The trailer for the second season of Star Wars: Resistance premiered on Wednesday, showcasing the latest (and final) chapter in the team’s adventures. In the process, the trailer canonized one very specific and fan-favorite thing into the galaxy far, far away. As Reddit user JeffMangumStains pointed out, the trailer briefly shows Kazuda (Christopher Sean) and Neeku (Josh Brener) donning outfits at some sort of First Order base — which look a lot like the one worn by Matt the Radar Technician.

For those who don’t remember, Matt the Radar Technician spun out of a hilarious Saturday Night Live sketch in 2016, which centered around the sequel trilogy’s Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) participating in Undercover Boss. Posing as Matt the Radar Technician, Kylo attempted to evaluate the First Order’s working conditions, but that quickly went awry.

The sketch has become beloved amongst Star Wars fans in the years since, spawning custom-made action figures and even a Star Wars: Battlefront 2 mod.

“One of my favorite things we ever did was Undercover Boss,” Saturday Night Live‘s Taran Killam told The Star Wars Show in 2017. “With Undercover Boss, it’s actually Kylo Ren‘s costume. They shipped out the Kylo Ren hero costume. We got to touch and sniff and chew on it a little bit, and then get smacked away.”

“I own ‘Matt’ action figures, and an action figure of myself, custom made,” Killam revealed. “Now that J.J. is back on board [for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker], I’m really gonna push to have him put my character in the background to make me canon.”

In Star Wars: Resistance season two, “The story picks up after a harrowing escape from the First Order, as the Colossus and all its residents find themselves lost in space, pursued by Agent Tierny and Commander Pyre. Kaz and team also face a myriad of new dangers along the way including bounty hunters, a suspicious Hutt, General Hux, and Supreme Leader Kylo Ren. Meanwhile, Tam grapples with her future and where her true allegiance lies, with her friends or the First Order. The thrilling final season will showcase how the unlikeliest of heroes can help spark hope across the galaxy.”

Star Wars: Resistance will return on October 6th at 10/9c on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW.