‘Star Wars’: Rey Added To Disneyland

Fans who visit Disneyland and hope to meet their favorite Star Wars characters have limited options when it comes to characters on the Light side of the Force, as characters like Darth Vader, Kylo Ren and Boba Fett are much easier to recreate for photo-ops. This summer, guests will finally be able to meet Rey at the Tomorrowland attraction while waiting for Galaxy’s Edge to open in 2019.

According to the official Disney Parks Blog, “Joining Chewbacca, Rey will visit with guests at the Light Side character experience throughout the summer, with Darth Vader and Kylo Ren encountering guests at the Dark Side area. Be sure to check the Entertainment times guide upon your arrival to the park, as encounter times are subject to change.”

“A scavenger from the planet Jakku, Rey is a survivor toughened by life on a harsh desert planet,” the site describes. “Despite dismissing herself as ‘no one,’ she learns that her life is being shaped by the mysterious power of the Force. Central to the stories of Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Rey has become an inspiration to a new generation of Star Wars fans.”

Rey’s addition to the encounter area might only be a minor upgrade, but the details about the upcoming Galaxy’s Edge sound like a truly immersive experience unlike any other. Not only will guests be able to explore the new planet Batuu, they will also be able to stay at a Star Wars-themed immersive hotel, featuring the latest in technological advancements.

“This remote outpost on the galaxy’s edge was once a busy crossroads along the old sub-lightspeed trade routes, but its prominence was bypassed by the rise of hyperspace travel,” Disney says of Galaxy’s Edge. “Now home to those who prefer to stay out of the mainstream, it has become a thriving port for smugglers, rogue traders and adventurers traveling between the frontier and uncharted space.

“It’s also a convenient safe haven for those intent on avoiding the expanding reach of the First Order.,” Disney added. “While Batuu may be new to us, it is clearly already familiar to many characters from the Star Wars saga as a stepping off point for epic adventures.”

You can meet Rey at Disneyland beginning in May. The Last Jedi is in theaters now and is expected to be available on home video in March.

[H/T Disney Parks]