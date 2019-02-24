Star Wars: Rian Johnson Responds to Rumors That His New Trilogy Will Be G-Rated

Star Wars: The Last Jedi writer/director Rian Johnson has been at the center of multiple rumors about the galaxy far, far away, with the latest report claiming that his upcoming trilogy of films will be G-rated in tone. Rather than directly refuting this theory, Johnson shared a GIF of Donald Duck to tease how ridiculous these many rumors are.

The initial report seemingly comes from an untrusted source, with Johnson sharing the GIF of the Disney character covering his head with a pillow while only adding the comments, “Guys.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Given that the filmmaker is replying directly to one outlet, who also tagged the filmmaker in their tweet about the rumor, it would seem that Johnson hopes he can avoid being alerted of the countless rumors circulating about his films. It could also be interpreted that, with the director still editing his latest film Knives Out, he likely hasn’t begun working on his trilogy and therefore wouldn’t have established that it would be geared towards young audiences.

Last week, another unsubstantiated rumor spread far and wide on the internet, only for Johnson to personally shut down the rumor on Twitter. The report claimed that Johnson was abandoning his commitments to deliver a new trilogy of films, yet after various conversations on Twitter, Johnson replied to one user, “No it isn’t true, I’m still working on the trilogy. With all due respect to the movie bros, who I’m sure are lovely kind bros with good fraternal intentions.”

The origin of the misinformation is unclear, regardless of the first outlet to report the rumor, yet there are multiple reasons why fans could have believed the news to be true. The former fans of the series who were displeased with The Last Jedi have spent the last 14 months harassing Johnson, so it would seem justifiable that the filmmaker would rather leave the series behind than subject himself to years of further harassment.

While Lucasfilm has offered us a few hints at Star Wars: Episode IX, fans have heard little about what Star Wars films will follow the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga, with it being possible that Lucasfilm hasn’t announced anything because of Johnson’s trepidation around his trilogy. Up until Johnson’s comments last week about his trilogy, one of the last comments about the endeavor from the filmmaker came last summer, with it being possible that working on his own original narrative since he made those comments reminded him why he prefers smaller productions to massive spectacles.

Despite these many rumors, all fans know about his films is that they are happening.

What do you think about Johnson’s reaction? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!