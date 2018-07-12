Lucasfilm Producer Reveals New Details About Rian Johnson’s Star Wars Trilogy

With The Last Jedi in his review mirror, director Rian Johnson is taking the Star Wars in a brand new direction, helming his own trilogy of films that are completely separate from the ever-popular Skywalker Saga.

When it was announced, Lucasfilm made said that Johnson’s trilogy of films would be a unique story to the Star Wars mythos. These films will feature new characters, new locations, etc. Over the weekend, we got just a little more information about what’s to come in Johnson’s trilogy, but more specifically, when it could arrive.

Ram Bergman, Johnson’s production partner on these upcoming films, spoke with From the Grapevine about what to expect from the films. First, he reiterated what many already knew about the project.

“It’s a completely new trilogy that writer-director Rian Johnson, my partner, is going to create,” Bergman confirmed. “It’s all new characters. Everything is new.”

The interviewer then asked Bergman when we could expect to see the first of these movies arrive in theaters.

“I can’t tell you because we don’t know yet,” Bergman admitted. “Maybe in two years; it’s just in the early stages.”

So, while Lucasfilm doesn’t have a specific release date planned, this does offer a couple of clues regarding the film’s production. If 2020 is a realistic possibility for this trilogy to begin, that means the studio is certainly high on the project. The Star Wars movie that hits theaters in 2020 is going to be the first to follow the final chapter of the Skywalker Saga, and Lucasfilm will likely want something big in that slot. The first chapter of this trilogy, as opposed to an Obi-Wan or Boba Fett movie, could help shift the franchise in a new direction as soon as its most popular series is finished.

As far as what the new trilogy will be about, Johnson recently said that he wants to explore different angles of storytelling that Star Wars hasn’t really touched before.

“It’s fun because it’s kind of thinking, ‘Okay, outside of the Skywalker story and outside of the recognizable iconography, what is this? What is Star Wars?’ Or what do we need to retain from that, to pull forward for it to still be Star Wars — and what can we leave behind?” Johnson shared with the L.A. Times. “They’re all the big questions that need to be thought of. And even the ones that we don’t know the answers to are things we need to figure out if Star Wars is going to be vital and alive moving forward and not just be a waxworks. We’re going to have to figure out how to tell vital new stories.”

Are you excited for Johnson’s new trilogy? What do you think his films will be about? Let us know your theories in the comments below!