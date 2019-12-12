Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren Preview Revealed

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will bring the Skywalker Saga to a close, but the franchise still has so much story to tell. One of the most interesting stories that the Sequel Trilogy has introduced is the story of Ben Solo / Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), and his fall to the dark side. Well, Star Wars and Marvel Comics are teaming up to give fans more of the story of Kyo Ren, in the upcoming series Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren. Today we have a preview of the first issue of the series, and it reveals one of the most key moments referenced in the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy.

Check out the preview of Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren #1 (via Bleeding Cool), below:

So there you have it: Star Wars fans will get to experience the story of what happened when Ben Solo and Luke Skywalker had their pivotal falling out, and Ben laid waste to Luke’s Jedi Temple, and all of his students. You can head over to Bleeding Cool to see how the full scene plays out – and trust, it’s worth the look.

The scene jumps from Ben standing outside the burning remains of Luke’s Jedi Temple to three of Luke’s Jedi students returning from an off-world mission. Those three (Hennix, Voe, and Tai) approach Ben thinking that he’s a survivor of the calamity, but the volatile young man quickly makes it apparent that he is the cause of the destruction, and proclaims that Luke Skywalker is now dead. The three Jedi can’t believe that Luke is gone (they would have sensed it), and that skepticism sets Ben off, big time, and he starts yelling about how he’s the one who is strongest with the Force – strong enough to kill Luke Skywalker. When Ben starts spazzing, the three other Jedi realize that it’s time to pop the lightsabers, and both sides square up, ready for battle.

As stated, the events that took Ben Solo from being Luke’s prized pupil to the helmet of Kylo Ren is one of the biggest points of intrigue in the Sequel Trilogy, and it’s cool to see that not only are fans going to get that story, but get it in a very well-presented and exciting way.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on Decemeber 20th. The Mandalorian is now streaming Fridays on Disney+.