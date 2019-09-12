Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Continues Reshoots

Fall is here and that means fans are just a few short months away from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. However, that doesn’t mean that all the work is complete on the film as re-shoots are set to take place. Making Star Wars pointed out that the crew is going back to tinker with some scenes and the changes sound interesting, to say the least. Most of the attention is based around a giant scene with a Sandworm.

As the heroes are fleeing from the creature, Rey has to use some new powers to allow them to escape. The force user’s new skills might end up seeming quite divisive to the fanbase as the character has been criticized in the past for being over-powered. While those concerns seem a bit extreme, this seems like uncharted territory for Rey going forward. Making Star Wars also says that the heroine says a line that may raise some eyebrows given the title of the movie.

Most Hollywood films end up doing at least some re-shoots in the modern blockbuster era. Star Wars represents a massive property for Disney, and it makes sense that the company would want to ensure that everything is perfect before pushing it out of the door. Avengers: Endgame also had numerous moments of tinkering after the fact for the company this year.

Still, J.J. Abrams and company know what the challenge ahead is like, and the crew is prepared to meet the hype head on. The director ended up going on record as saying that Rise of Skywalker is the hardest thing he’s ever worked on to Star Wars’ YouTube channel. D23 Expo in Anaheim represented a big moment for the movie as Abrams had to talk about the labor of love Rise of Skywalker represents.

The director elaborated, “It’s been a gift to work with these people again. To get to deal with these characters again. I didn’t think that was going to happen for me.” Every creator has doubts about the work they put forward. The stake can only magnify when working on a property of the cultural importance of Star Wars. He’s determined to stick the landing though.

“This ending, which is such an important thing for all of us, by far, has been the most challenging thing I’ve ever worked on,” Abrams concluded.

That is no small claim for this director as he’s already had a hand in the film that introduced audiences to this new trilogy. He’s also been at the center of other properties that have captured the cultural imagination like LOST. But, this movie might serve to dwarf it all because of the sheer anticipation building around Rise of Skywalker.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in theaters on December 20th. Other upcoming Star Wars projects include a new film trilogy from Game of Thrones creators DB Weiss and David Benioff, the new trilogy by The Last Jedi director Rian Johnsson, and the upcoming Disney+ TV series The Mandalorian, and series following Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Cassian Andor.