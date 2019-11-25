Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker First Clip Released

The ninth and final film in the Skywalker Saga, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, finally hits theaters in less than one month’s time, bringing an end to a film series that began more than four decades ago. This last entry into the franchise is easily one of the most anticipated movies in history, and there’s a good chance it’ll break some box office records throughout its run, because fans will want to spend as much time as possible with the beloved characters that exist within this universe. Though there are still a few more weeks to wait until we can see the final product, Disney and Lucasfilm have unveiled a little sneak peek at the action in the form of the film’s first clip.

Each of the trailers for The Rise of Skywalker has featured a bit of footage from a scene in which the main characters are on the run from a group of Stormtroopers. This new clip shows a full 30 seconds of that scene, and you can check it out in the video above!

Much of the excitement surrounding The Rise of Skywalker likely comes from the fact that this is the final journey fans will get with a lot of these characters. Not only is the movie ending the current trilogy of Star Wars films, but it’s also offering a conclusion to the original trilogy that began in 1977.

It’s no easy task trying to finish up multiple stories at one time, a challenge that director J.J. Abrams admitted has scared him quite a bit throughout production.

“Endings are the thing that scare me the most,” Abrams said. “This is about bringing this thing to a close in a way that is emotional and meaningful and also satisfying in terms of actually answering [as many] questions as possible,” he explained. “So if years from now, someone’s watching these movies, all nine of them, they’re watching a story that is as cohesive as possible.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th.