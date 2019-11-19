New Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Photos Released

In almost exactly one month’s time, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will arrive in theaters and bring an end to the 40-year Skywalker Saga. This movie has been many decades in the making, so it comes as no surprise that all of the details surrounding the film have been kept under wraps to this point. Those secrets will likely still exist right until the moment the film debuts in December, but fans are at least getting a small peek at what’s to come before that day arrives.

On Tuesday morning, a slew of new photos from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker were released on EW as a part of the outlet’s new cover story about the iconic saga. The three different covers of the new issue of EW highlight the three generations of the franchise. The photos inside, however, are much more interesting.

Videos by ComicBook.com

These images offer new looks at returning characters like Rey, Finn, Poe, Rose, and Kylo Ren, as well as new characters like Jannah. They also reveal the first look and identity of a brand new Star Wars villain, General Pryde, played by Richard E. Grant.

You can check out all of the new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker photos below!

