Star Wars Fan Video Shows Rey Become the Ewoks’ Worst Nightmare

The Star Wars franchise has set up an epic conclusion to the Skywalker Saga with the upcoming movie, and it looks to call back to some of the biggest moments in the previous movies. And based on the trailers for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Rey and the Resistance might be returning to some familiar locations — including the fallen remains of the second Death Star. But with that comes the possibility that they also return to the forest moon of Endor, which could indicate the return of Return of the Jedi’s lovable Ewoks.

One Star Wars fan created a darkly humorous fan edit that shows Rey training in the forest with some deadly repercussions for Wicket the Ewok. Check it out below:

There are a lot of questions about the future of the Star Wars franchise and how it will wrap up the past storylines. Filmmaker J.J. Abrams is aware of all the challenges in front of him in creating a satisfying ending, but he says he’s up for the task.

“Endings are the thing that scare me the most,” Abrams said to Entertainment Weekly. “This is about bringing this thing to a close in a way that is emotional and meaningful and also satisfying in terms of actually answering [as many] questions as possible,” he explained. “So if years from now, someone’s watching these movies, all nine of them, they’re watching a story that is as cohesive as possible.”

Some fans of the Star Wars sequel trilogy are eager to learn what will happen with Rey and Kylo Ren, especially after Star Wars: The Last Jedi established a strong connection between the two characters, and Daisy Ridley promised that storyline will be paid off.

“It does not bother me, people writing theories,” Ridley said. “It’s really fun hearing them. Plus, because I know what’s sort of going to happen, I think it’ll be really interesting to see people’s reaction to [the final film]. Obviously, there’s this whole Reylo thing and some people are very passionate about it, some aren’t.”

She added, “J.J. [Abrams] does deal [with] it. It’s a very complex issue. People talk about toxic relationships and whatever it is. It’s no joke and I think it’s dealt with really well because it’s not skimmed over.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will premiere in theaters on December 20th.