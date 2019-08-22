Will Disney Release a New Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Trailer at D23?

This weekend, Disney fans from all over will gather in Anaheim, California to celebrate the House of Mouse at D23 Expo 2019. The convention features panels, presentations, and exhibits from the various properties belonging to Disney, including Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars. Just like any other convention throughout the year, fans expect some big reveals and news during the weekend’s major panels. With just one teaser trailer online so far, and the film’s release just a few months away, Star Wars fans are all wondering the same thing: Will D23 deliver a new trailer for Episode IX?

At Star Wars Celebration earlier this year, Disney and Lucasfilm released a teaser trailer to announce the film’s official title, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Since then, very few details about the final chapter of the Skywalker Saga have been unveiled. Could that change at D23 this weekend with the release of a full-length trailer? Probably not.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There will surely be something at D23 regarding The Rise of Skywalker during the Disney Studios panel on Saturday, whether it’s simply some news about the film’s plot or something more exciting like a behind-the-scenes package (Star Wars has made a habit of these videos in the past). There’s even a chance that the new trailer could be released exclusively to those attending D23, but don’t expect anything to be released online.

The timing of an August trailer for a December movie makes total sense, but Disney and Lucasfilm have had a very specific strategy for trailers when it comes to Star Wars. The Force Awakens hit theaters in December 2015. Its first full trailer was released on October 19, 2015. The Last Jedi was released in December just two years later, and its trailer arrived on October 9, 2017.

Lucasfilm could always change the strategy for The Rise of Skywalker, especially considering the flop of Solo: A Star Wars Story, but the company has held to a pretty tight pattern so far. Based solely on history, it will be another month or two before we see the full Rise of Skywalker trailer.

All that to say, any information about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker at D23 will be unveiled during the Disney Studios panel, which begins at 10 am PT on Saturday, August 24th.

Do you think there will be a Star Wars trailer at D23? Let us know in the comments!

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to hit theaters on December 20th.