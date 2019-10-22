Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – First Look at Dominic Monaghan’s Character

It’s here. The final, full-length trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was released during tonight’s broadcast of Monday Night Football on ESPN giving fans brand new looks at Rey, Kylo Ren, the return of Emperor Palpatine, and so much more. Included in those new looks was also a first real look at the appearance of actor Dominic Monaghan‘s character — an actor familiar to fans the television series Lost. Monaghan’s casting was in the film was initially announced last summer, but tonight’s trailer is our first look at him in action in the film.

In the trailer, Monaghan’s appearance is brief and appears about 30 seconds in where he appears just behind Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran) and looks to be leaning on Lieutenant Connix (Billie Lourd), pretty much confirming the character is part of the Resistance. You can check out the appearance in the trailer above.

When his casting was first announced, Monaghan kept things cool when asked to share details of his role on the Distraction Pieces podcast, mostly commenting that the script for the film is “amazing”.

“[Director] J.J. [Abrams] is a friend of mine and he said to me at some point I’d get the opportunity to read the script,” Monaghan explained. “[He told me], ‘Just be aware of the fact that there are massive sequences in Act two, there are massive sequences in Act Three but because we’re shooting Act One first, I’ve put you in there and you seem to not be around as much in Act Two and Act Three but that’s because that’s what we’re doing first so I want you here, I want you invested. So read the script but just know there won’t be long until there’ll be a re-draft of those things and we’ll see you a little bit more.’ So I read it, and the script is amazing and obviously there isn’t a lot I can say.”

While what all that means for Monaghan’s character, Abrams has previously revealed that The Rise of Skywalker will be “an adventure” that he’s excited fans get to see.

“The movie doens’t pick up immediately after the last film,” Abrams revealed. “Some time has passed. This movie is an adventure the group goes on together. One of the great things about getting to work on the movie is the dynamic between all of the characters. they’re amazing together, and it’s something I’m excited for you all to see.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be released on December 20th.