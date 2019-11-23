Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker “Fate” TV Spot Reveals First Live-Action Look at the Knights of Ren

With Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker less than a month from hitting theaters, fans are getting better and better looks at the upcoming conclusion to the Skywalker Saga in the form of television spots offering new glimpses of action, poignant moments, and the thrilling adventure that is any Star Wars film. The latest spot sees Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) insist that they are not alone in their fight against the First Order, but that’s not the only interesting thing about the spot. The “Fate” television spot also offers fans something else in the form of the first, live-action reveal of the long-teased and deeply mysterious Knights of Ren.

In the television spot, which you can watch for yourself in the video player above, the glimpse of the Knights if Ren is pretty brief — it hits around the 9 second mark if you’re looking for it directly, but they are clearly identifiable in position presumably standing guard. The look is brief, so full context of their appearance is not clear.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Very little is actually known about the Knights of Ren, though they have been teased since The Force Awakens. What we do know, thanks to that film as well as surrounding Star Wars media, is that the group are followers of the Dark Side but are neither Jedi nor are they Sith. They’re led by Kylo Ren, but their true allegiance is also still something of a mystery. The group has been noted to be not as loyal to the First Order and Supreme Leader Snoke as Kylo. They’ve also been largely absent in the sequel trilogy, which makes their role in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker both tantalizing and even more mysterious as they are, in many ways, something of a wild card in the overall story.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is directed by J.J. Abrams ad stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Kelly Marie Tran, Carrie Fisher, Ian McDiarmid, Billy Dee Williams, Joonas Suotamo, Anthony Daniels, Jimmy Vee, Dave Chapman, Brian Herring, Mark Hamill, Billie Lourd, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Keri Russell, Richard E. Grant, Dominic Monaghan, and Greg Grunberg. You can check out the official description of the film below.

“Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in U.S. theaters on December 20.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th.