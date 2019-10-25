Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Fan Replaced John Williams’ Score with CATS Music

The spectacle of Cats‘s uncanny valley-like visual effects were the subject of a lot of discussion back when the film’s first trailer debuted in July. In the intervening months, mashing up the Cats trailer with other pop culture things — be it the trailer for Disney+’s The Mandalorian or using the music from Us over the Cats footage — has become a bit of an obsession on social media. So it probably should be no surprise that when the trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker dropped, somebody added the music from Cats to it. What is arguably more surprising is the fact that it actually works pretty well.

Whether it’s other CG animals or fallen Storm Troopers, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker created some over-the-top visuals that syncs up nicely with the Cats soundtrack. A Twitter user named Heath Williams was the first to marry the two properties successfully.

It also makes a lot of sense given that the latest installment in the Skywalker Saga will be sharing movie theater screens with Cats this December, so people will be thinking about the two “together” quite a bit. You can check out Williams’s result in a tweet embedded below.

the final rise of skywalker trailer, but with the music from CATS pic.twitter.com/A4M0dPFJ0J — 𝗵𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵 (@heathdwilliams) October 24, 2019

Cats follows a tribe of cats called the Jellicles, who, over the course of one night, make what is known as “the Jellicle choice” and decide which cat will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life. The film serves as the biggest adaptation yet of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical of the same, which has been a mainstay on Broadway for decades.

The star-studded adaptation stars Taylor Swift as Bombalurina, Idris Elba as Macavity, Jennifer Hudson as Grizabella, James Corden as Bustopher Jones, Rebel Wilson as Jennyanydots, Jason Derulo as Rum Tum Tugger, Ian McKellen as Gus the Theatre Cat, and Judi Dench as Old Deuteronomy. The film will be directed by Tom Hooper, who brought Les Miserables to life back in 2012.

“It’s been a gift to work with these people again. To get to deal with these characters again. I didn’t think that was going to happen for me,” writer-director J.J. Abrams, who relaunched the Star Wars franchise with 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, previously told The Star Wars Show. “This ending, which is such an important thing for all of us, by far, has been the most challenging thing I’ve ever worked on.”

Set some time after the Rian Johnson-directed Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the ninth episode is “an adventure the group goes on together,” Abrams said earlier this year during the film’s presentation panel at Star Wars Celebration Chicago. “One of the great things about getting to work on the movie is the dynamic between all of the characters. They’re amazing together, and it’s something I’m excited for you all to see.”

Cats will be released in theaters on December 20th, the same day as Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.