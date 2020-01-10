Rogue One: A Star Wars Story 4K Blu-ray Releasing Soon

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story will soon be released on the 4K UHD Blu-ray format, according to a disc distributor listing. The first live-action Star Wars spinoff produced by Disney following its 2012 acquisition of Lucasfilm, the Gareth Edwards-directed Rogue One follows a group of rebels — renegade Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones), Rebel Alliance intelligence officer Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and ex-Imperial droid K-2SO (Alan Tudyk), blind warrior monk Chirrut Îmwe (Donnie Yen), mercenary Baze Malbus (Jiang Wen) and pilot Bodhi Rook (Riz Ahmed) — who band together to steal plans for the Empire’s planet-destroying super weapon, the Death Star, leading directly into George Lucas’ original Star Wars.

The listing for Rogue One in 4K appeared on disc distributor Your Entertainment Source. A release date has not been revealed, but the Rogue One 4K is expected to coincide with the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and the complete nine-episode Star Wars saga once rumored to release March 31. That window aligns with the dates of Disney’s The Force Awakens, released on disc in late April 2016, and The Last Jedi, released to Blu-ray in late March 2018.

Temporary, low-quality artwork for the 4K version published on Your Entertainment Source matches the re-issued version of the Rogue One Blu-ray, belonging to Disney’s line of singular Star Wars re-releases that reached store shelves in September 2019. According to the artwork, Rogue One includes a 4K disc, a Blu-ray disc and a code to redeem the film in Digital HD.

Lucasfilm is now developing an untitled Rogue One spinoff centered around Luna’s Cassian Andor, to release on the Disney+ streaming service. Described as a “rousing spy thriller,” the series will “explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire.” Previously reported casting details hint the series will explore Andor as a child, with a casting search indicating the series will depict a nine-year-old and 13-year-old Andor, who will later be joined by Tudyk’s smart-mouthed droid.

Released in Dec. 2016, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story grossed $1.056 billion worldwide, making it the second highest-grossing movie of that year behind Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Civil War.

