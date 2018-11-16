Star Wars: Diego Luna Denies Signing on for ‘Rogue One’ Prequel Series in Hopes of Touching Jabba the Hutt

When Diego Luna joined the cast of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and subsequently took his first step into a larger world, he did so for a singular goal: to touch Jabba the Hutt.

Well, of course, that’s not exactly true, but Luna did go viral on the press tour for Rogue One when he expressed his desire to touch Jabba and feel the texture of his skin. And now he’ll get that chance, hopefully, as the star of a brand new Star Wars series on Disney+ focusing on the adventures of Cassian Andor.

Luna spoke with Collider ahead of the premiere of Narcos: Mexico, when he was asked if another opportunity to touch Jabba was the only reason he wanted to do the prequel.

“No, no, no. I guess my life will change the day I get to find out what the texture of Jabba’s skin [is like.] [laughs] One thing you say on one day in the middle of 150 interviews suddenly haunts you for the rest of your life. It’s incredible the amount of shit I get for that, I love it. I love it … but I still want to touch Jabba the Hutt,” Luna admitted.

The series was just recently announced, alongside with the reveal of the name of Disney’s streaming service, so details are scant. Luna was asked when he signed on to the project, and revealed he’s in the dark like everyone else.”

“Very recently [I signed on], that’s why I know very little,” Luna said “Very recently. I’m thrilled, I’m happy; it’s a dream come true to go back to that universe. I grew up watching those films and now I’m sharing that with my kids, so I’m very happy.”

Luna is likely to film another season of Narcos before he’s able to commit to the new Star Wars series, which is being described as a “rousing spy thriller [that] will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire.”

In a statement made to StarWars.com, Luna expressed excitement for his return to the Rogue One character.

“Going back to the Star Wars universe is very special for me,” said Luna. “I have so many memories of the great work we did together and the relationships I made throughout the journey. We have a fantastic adventure ahead of us, and this new exciting format will give us the chance to explore this character more deeply.”

There’s no word on when the Rogue One prequel series will debut on Disney+ at this time.