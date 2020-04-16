Star Wars: The Real Reason Mustafar Didn’t Get a Title Card in Rogue One

In most of the Star Wars films, the narrative would identify various exotic locations through dialogue, with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story making some slight deviations from that format by using on-screen text to alert the viewer to what planet they were witnessing. One of the exceptions to this structure, however, was when audiences traveled to the lava-covered planet of Mustafar, which co-writer Gary Whitta claims was a decision made to preserve some of the mystery of the location. Audiences who were familiar with the prequel trilogy quickly recognized the locale from the fateful duel between Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, with extended lore confirming that Vader had built a castle for himself on the planet.

“The only time they don’t use a title card is Mustafar… I think they wanted to preserve the mystery of that location,” Whitta shared during IGN‘s “WFH Theater Event.”

The concept of Vader’s castle dates back to Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, with the filmmaking team toying with the idea of Vader living in a castle surrounded by lava. The idea was also considered for Star Wars: The Force Awakens, but the formidable fortress didn’t debut until Rogue One. In the years since its debut, Vader’s castle has appeared in a number of Star Wars comics, including an anthology series from IDW that delivered readers terrifying tales from the galaxy far, far away, mirroring the hostility held within the stronghold’s walls.

“Where does Vader go when he’s not working? Where’s his crib?” Whitta pondered. “I like the idea that he’s so damaged, he has to put himself in the Bacta tank to heal what parts of him are left.”

Fans returned to Mustafar with last year’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but the landscape had drastically changed over the decades. Audiences saw Kylo Ren on the now-forested planet in his pursuit of a Sith Wayfinder, with the planet being so unrecognizable, most viewers had no idea the events were unfolding on the famous planet.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is now streaming on Disney+.

