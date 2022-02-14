Star Wars: Mondo Releasing Expanded Rogue One Soundtrack on Vinyl

The galaxy far, far away earned a major milestone back in 2016, as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story marked the first live-action film in the Star Wars franchise to land in theaters that wasn’t a direct extension of the Skywalker Saga. In addition to what made the film stand out from a conceptual level, it also marked the first live-action Star Wars film that didn’t feature a score from John Williams, who composed the music for all nine episodes in the Skywalker Saga. In honor of Rogue One just after its fifth anniversary, Mondo is releasing the film’s score on vinyl, which includes previously unreleased tracks. You can pre-order your copy of the score starting February 16th at the official Mondo website.

“It’s no secret that we at Mondo love working with composer Michael Giacchino, and we are thrilled to be releasing a 4-LP set for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story with our friends at Walt Disney Records,” Mondo Music Creative Director Spencer Hickman shared in a statement. “A firm fan-favorite bridging the gap between old and new Star Wars, Michael’s score is phenomenal, featuring nods to John Williams’ classic Star Wars scores whilst firmly being its own thing. A muscular, epic score loaded with emotion and pathos, we present here not only the entire score but an entire hour of previously unheard material, all housed inside a stunning package from artist John Powell.”

In anticipation of the 5th anniversary of the beloved film, Michael Giacchino unearthed over an hour of previously unreleased music from the film and recording sessions.

“This project was an almost five-week whirlwind of writing, recording, and mixing but I couldn’t have been more enthusiastic about the adventure and will always look back on those days with fond memories,” composer Michael Giacchino added. “As with all the film scores I compose, my goal was to serve the story and the emotions of the film, but I think it was my 10-year-old brain who had the most fun composing for this new and exciting set of Star Wars characters and the worlds they inhabit.”

Featuring all-new original artwork by John Powell, new liner notes by Michael Giacchino, mastered for vinyl, and pressed on 180-gram black vinyl, this collectors’ set is essential for Star Wars fans.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack • Expanded Edition 4XLP

Music by Michael Giacchino

Original Star Wars Music by John Williams

Artwork by John Powell

Featuring over an hour of previously unreleased music from the film

$75

The tracklist for the set is as follows:

DISC ONE – Side One

He’s Here for Us (3:22) A Long Ride Ahead (3:57) Wobani Imperial Labor Camp (0:57) There Are Spies Everywhere (2:16)* The Detention of Jyn Urso (1:13)* Jyn’s Interrogation (1:58)* Mission to Jedha (2:00)* Trust Goes Both Ways (2:46)

DISC ONE – Side Two

When Has Become Now (2:01) Jyn’s Memories of Childhood (0:51)* Jedha Arrival (2:50) Hearts of Kyber (0:57)* Ambush in Jedha City (1:09)* Jedha City Ambush (2:21) Let Them Pass in Peace Part 1 (1:24)* Let Them Pass in Peace Part 2 (0:39)* No Friends of the Empire (1:07)* Imperial Departure (0:54)* Reunion at Saw’s Hideout (0:46)* Cassian’s Prison (0:19)* Today of All Days (3:51)*

DISC TWO – Side One

Star-Dust (3:48) An Imperial Test of Power (3:37)* Apologies Are in Order (1:37)* News from the Ashes (0:59)* Approach to Eadu (1:19)* No Trust Among Rebels (2:25)* Jyn’s Path Is Clear (2:31)*

DISC TWO – Side Two

Confrontation on Eadu (8:09) Krennic’s Aspirations (4:17) Rebellions Are Built on Hope (2:56) A Rebel Change of Heart (1:53)* Rogue One (2:06)

DISC THREE – Side One

Cargo Shuttle SW608 (4:01) Good Luck Little Sister (2:49)* What Brings You to Scarif (2:31)* Are We Blind (1:34)* Scrambling the Rebel Fleet (1:34) AT-ACT Assault (2:57) Finding a Way Through (3:37)*

DISC THREE – Side Two

Project Star-Dust (3:46)* Entering the Imperial Archives (1:25)* Get That Beach Under Control (1:14)* The Master Switch (4:03) We Have to Press the Attack (2:40)* Antenna Alignment (3:16)*

DISC FOUR – Side One

Your Father Would Be Proud (4:53) Hope (1:40) Jyn Erso & Hope Suite (5:53) The Imperial Suite (2:31) Guardians of the Whills Suite (2:53)

DISC FOUR – Side Two

Jyn Erso & Hope Suite (Alternate Open) (6:03)* Guardians of the Whills Suite (Alternate Ending) (2:23)* A Long Ride Ahead (Alternate Ending) (4:00)* Jedha City Ambush (Alternate) (1:11)* Rebellions are Built on Hope (Alternate) (2:55)* Scariff Antenna Alignment (Alternate) (1:20)*

*Previously Unreleased

You can pre-order your copy of the score starting February 16th at the official Mondo website.

