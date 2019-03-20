Star Wars Rumor: Disney Potentially Interested in Ewoks Project for Streaming Service

With the upcoming streaming service Disney+ on the way, many Star Wars fans are speculating on what new content they can expect from the franchise. Star Wars: The Mandolorian, a live-action series from Jon Favreau that is set to star Pedro Pascal, is in the works as well as an untitled series about Rogue One: A Star Wars Story‘s Cassian Andor. According to /Film, rumors are now circulating about a series centered on Ewoks, the cuddly creatures we grew to love on the forest moon of Endor in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

While /Film warns that the rumor is “very thin,” MovieHole claims that a “reputable insider” has hinted that an ewok series is coming. The source claims that Disney is “secretly working on other Star Wars projects that’ll premiere on the small screen. One of those upcoming may feature the return of the Ewoks.”

“It’s unlikely to be part of the first phase of Star Wars shows, which are rumored to kick off around Halloween, but could be part of the second run, rumored to launch in the next 12-18 months,” MovieHole added.

/Film points out that this is minimal information, especially considering the article does not even specify if the alleged show is about Ewoks or just set to feature them. /Film wagers a guess that if the potential show is about Ewoks, it will more than likely be animated. However, they gloriously reminded us that a live-action TV movie was made back in 1984 called The Ewok Adventure.

While an Ewok series is just speculation, more information is known about The Mandalorian, which wrapped production last month.

The show is expected to drop sometime in 2019 and is rumored to be close in tone to the original Star Wars trilogy. One of the episodes was directed by Thor: Ragnarok director, Taika Waititi, and he dropped hints that audiences can expect the series to feel like the classics.

“Star Wars is very different to Marvel style,” he shared with press after a TCA event. “They know that the tone of the first films really should be kind of adhered to. That’s what the fans like and you can’t really disrespect it, I guess is a nicer way of saying, ‘Can’t put too many jokes in.’ There’s a bit, definitely, my tone is in there, the dialogue and stuff like that.”

Hopefully, more news on upcoming series for Disney+ will be revealed next month at Star Wars Celebration in Chicago.

