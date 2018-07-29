‘Star Wars’: Samuel L. Jackson Interested in Revisiting Mace Windu

Incredibles 2 and Captain Marvel star Samuel L. Jackson is “always” open to one day reprising his role as purple lightsaber-wielding Jedi Master Mace Windu.

Asked by Red Carpet News TV about revisiting Windu after returning as ice-slinging superhero Frozone in the 14-years-later sequel to The Incredibles, Jackson said, “I’ll cash that check.”

“Yeah, I’m totally interested in revisiting Mace Windu, always,” Jackson said. “Jedi never die.”

Jackson starred as the cool-headed Jedi Master in all three of the George Lucas-directed Star Wars prequels, ultimately meeting his end at the hands of the twisted Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) following a betrayal by corrupted Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen).

Jackson advocated for the character to resurface during the Star Wars Celebration 40th anniversary panel in 2017, telling Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy to “just say the word” and he’ll reprise the role in his own Star Wars standalone or a sequel installment.

“I know you’re all in my corner on this. We all know Jedi can fall from incredible heights and survive, so apparently, I am not dead,” Jackson said. “Yes, I have two appendages right now, but we know the long and rich history of Star Wars characters reappearing with new appendages and being stronger and better than they ever were. Mace Windu is awaiting his return, let’s make it happen!”

The star previously told EW Windu could join the “long history of one-handed Jedi,” and shared his theory of Windu’s survival with Lucas, who has since stepped away from the ongoing saga after selling Lucasfilm to Disney in 2012.

“George [was] like, ‘I’m okay with that. You can be alive,’” Jackson said.

In June, reports surfaced Disney was putting future ‘A Star Wars Story‘ films on hold following the poor performance of the Ron Howard-directed Han Solo prequel. The studio was said to be focusing on the in-the-works Star Wars: Episode IX, leaving potential spinoffs centered around Obi-Wan Kenobi and Boba Fett in limbo.

Jackson most recently returned as super spy Nick Fury in the post-credits tag in Marvel Studios’ crossover epic Avengers: Infinity War, sending a distress signal for yet-to-debut powerhouse superhero Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), who will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the 1990s-set Captain Marvel in March.