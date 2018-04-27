‘Star Wars’ Movie Realization Samurai Snowtrooper Figure Comes With a Huge E-Web Blaster

Bandai Tamashii Nations has added another awesome samurai Star Wars figure to their Movie Realization lineup. This time it’s the Kanreichi Ashigaru Snowtrooper Meisho Movie Realization action figure, which includes a tripod blaster based on the E-Web heavy repeating blaster from The Empire Strikes Back.

The figure was earmarked as a Bandai exclusive, but collectors in the states can grab one right here for $99.99 with free shipping. That’s only around $10 more expensive that it would be in Japan (and that doesn’t factor in any additional shipping costs from Bandai), which makes it a pretty good deal. The official description reads:

“Fans of Star Wars will want to add this Star Wars Kanreichi Ashigaru Snow Trooper Meisho Movie Realization Action Figure P-Bandai Tamashii Exclusive to their collection. Another iconic arrangement done by Japan’s top sculptor, Takeyuki Takeya, brings a cold region version armor to the Meisho line. The figure includes a molded tripod blaster, 1x pair of hands, sword parts, and blaster parts. Measures about 6 7/10-inches tall.“

Additional Star Wars Movie Realization figures are available to order here. Marvel fans might also be interested in the recently unveiled samurai Deadpool figure featured below.

Indeed, Tamashii Nation’s Marvel Manga Realization Deadpool figure looks super badass, though it doesn’t come with any taco-related accessories. I suppose that wouldn’t be in keeping with the samurai theme. You can pre-order the figure right here for $89.99 with free shipping. The official description reads:

“A Japanese take on the Merc with a Mouth superhero from the Marvel Universe. This Deadpool figure is envisioned by the legendary artist, Takayuki Takeya, an expert on transforming popular characters into samurai and ninja. The Marvel Deadpool Meisho Movie Realization Action Figure includes 2x pairs of hands, a pair of swords, a pair of guns, 3x eye options, and 2x gun holsters. Measures about 7 1/10-inches tall.“

