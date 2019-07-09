Star Wars SDCC 2019 Geeki Tikis Mugs Are up for Pre-Order

Where Star Wars, San Diego Comic-Con, and cocktails with little umbrellas collide you’ll find these Geeki Tikis mugs. They’re set to debut at SDCC 2019, but if you can’t get to the show you can pre-order them via the following links:

• Star Wars Lando and Nien Nunb Geeki Tikis Mug 2-Pack ($50)

• Star Wars Admiral Ackbar 18 oz. Geeki Tikis Mug ($20)

• Star Wars Bossk 20 oz. Geeki Tikis Mug ($20)

Videos by ComicBook.com

Note that the Star Wars Geeki Tikis mugs will be sold first at San Diego Comic-Con at Entertainment Earth Booth #2343. UPDATE: Lando himself, Billy Dee Williams, will be signing for free at the booth on July 20th 3pm – 5pm. If stock remains, these pre-orders will be filled and shipped in August. Odds are that will happen, so get your pre-order in while you can. You can shop for more Geeki Tikis mugs right here.

In other Star Wars collectibles news, Funko and Amazon have teamed up to release this Deluxe Star Wars Millennium Falcon with Han Solo Pop figure for Prime Day. It measures a whopping 5.5″ tall, 10.5″ wide and 13.25″ long, which ranks it among the largest figures that Funko has ever produced.

Needless to say, if you’re looking for a centerpiece for your Funko Pop collection, this will be it. You can pre-order it right here on Amazon for $64.99 with shipping slated for October 21st if you’re a Prime member. If you aren’t a Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial right here just so you can get one.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.