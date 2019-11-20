Star Wars Shares Exciting The Mandalorian Concept Art

With each new episode of The Mandalorian on Disney+, Lucasfilm is giving fans a taste of the development process for that chapter they just watched unfold. As the series ends every week (or every half hour if you’re binging it all at once), the closing credits features concept art specifically created for that episode of the series. With the first episode’s release now a week out, Lucasfilm has officially released high-res versions of all ten pieces of concept art from the credits of “Chapter 1” of The Mandalorian. You can parse through all of them below and see official concept art for Baby Yoda over here.

The Mandalorian‘s first season will debut new episodes weekly on the Disney+ platform, with new episodes typically arriving every Friday on the service, except for episode 6 which will be released on Wednesday, December 18 (ahead of the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker). The season one finale for The Mandalorian will debut on Friday, December 27, with season two already officially in the works at Lucasfilm and Disney+.

The Mandalorian‘s first season features episodes directed by Deborah Chow, Rick Famuyiwa, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Taika Waititi. The series stars Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian), Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte, Emily Swallow, Taika Waititi, Omid Abtahi, and Giancarlo Esposito.

The Mandalorian and IG-11 do battle

Art by Nick Gindraux

The Mandalorian meets Baby Yoda

Art by Nick Gindraux

The Mandalorian hunts

Art by Nick Gindraux

A Mandalorian walks into a bar

Art by John Park & Doug Chiang

Initiate self destruct

Art by Nick Gindraux

Ride the Blurrg

Art by Christian Alzmann

A HUMBLE FARM

Art by Jama Jurabaev

SPACE WALRUS

Art by Doug Chiang

Two Blurrgs for the price of one

Art by Christian Alzmann

Members of the guild

Art by Christian Alzmann