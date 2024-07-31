Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Creators Promise Plenty of Franchise Easter Eggs

The first season of Star Wars: The Acolyte has come to an end, but it’s not the only live-action Star Wars project to look out for this year. Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is set to star Jude Law and Kerry Condon, and it’s scheduled to debut on Disney+ in December. The show is expected to follow a ragtag group of lost kids trying to find their way home, and it is set five years after Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Recently, Law told People that the show will have plenty of Star Wars easter eggs.

“If you look carefully, [we] got some Star Wars tech that dates right back, I believe, to the original film,” Law shared. “They do [easter eggs] so well. That’s one of the joys I think of this universe for those who know there are these little details always hidden away or easter eggs that people can find and link up.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Showrunner Jon Watts also confirmed the show will feature “a lot of easter eggs.” He added, “I can’t wait … I mean, even in the first episode, there’s a couple really, really great references that certain fans will immediately recognize.”

“You don’t have to know everything about Star Wars to enjoy the show,” Watts explained. “You can come into it completely fresh and enjoy the story. But if you do happen to be a Star Wars super fan, there’s a lot for you.”

What Is Star Wars: Skeleton Crew About?

Jude Law in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

You can read the official synopsis for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew here: “When four kids make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, they get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Finding their way home, meeting unlikely allies and enemies will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined.”

The series was inspired by coming-of-age Amblin movies like The Goonies, and it’s “a story about a group of kids, about 10 years old, from a tiny little planet who accidentally get lost in the Star Wars galaxy,” Watts previously explained, add that “the story of their journey trying to find their way home.”

Jude Law (Captain Marvel, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore) plays the human Jedi Jod Na Nawood, the adult leader of a motley crew of galaxy-faring kids that includes Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), KB (Kyriana Kratter), Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), and Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong). During their journey, they’ll meet the new Nick Frost-voiced droid SM 33, described by Watts as “a rusty old, cranky droid that sort of reluctantly helps the kids along the way.”

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew debuts on Disney+ on Tuesday, December 3rd.