Strap yourselves in, because Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is jumping to lightspeed. After The Acolyte took place in the long-ago High Republic era of the Star Wars timeline, Skeleton Crew returns to the New Republic timeframe of The Mandalorian and Ahsoka. The live-action Star Wars series — which is executive produced by Mando-verse overseers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni — had been slotted for a December 2024 release on Disney+, but now Skeleton Crew has an official premiere date: Tuesday, December 3rd.

Along with the date, PEOPLE revealed new intel and the first official images from the series created by Jon Watts (the Tom Holland-fronted Spider-Man trilogy) and writer Christopher Ford (Spider-Man: Homecoming). Since Lucasfilm first announced Skeleton Crew at Star Wars Celebration 2022, few details have come out about the kid-centric series: it’s set post-Return of the Jedi,it’s inspired by coming-of-age Amblin movies like The Goonies, and it’s “a story about a group of kids, about 10 years old, from a tiny little planet who accidentally get lost in the Star Wars galaxy,” according to Watts, adding Skeleton Crew is “the story of their journey trying to find their way home.”

Jude Law (Captain Marvel, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore) plays the human Jedi Jod Na Nawood, the adult leader of a motley crew of galaxy-faring kids that includes Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), KB (Kyriana Kratter), Neel (Robert Timothy Smith),and Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong). During their journey, they’ll meet the new Nick Frost-voiced droid SM 33, described by Watts as “a rusty old, cranky droid that sort of reluctantly helps the kids along the way.”

The official synopsis states, “When four kids make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safehome planet, they get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Finding their way home, meetingunlikely allies and enemies will be a greater adventure than they everimagined.”

“It is a fun place to be, the universe of Star Wars,” Law told PEOPLE. “And there are great references to old films andrecent episodes and series. There’s a lot of originality and I hope thatwill bring the feeling of fun to those who watch it.”

While there are “a lot of easter eggs” throughout the eight-episode first season, Watts said, “You don’t have to know everything about Star Wars to enjoy the show. You can come into it completely fresh and enjoy the story. But if you do happen to be a Star Wars super fan, there’s a lot for you.”

Watts and Ford co-wrote the series, which features a stable of directors that includes Bryce Dallas Howard (Star Wars: The Mandalorian), Jake Schreier (Marvel’s Thunderbolts*), Lee Isaac Chung (Twisters), David Lowery (Disney’s Peter Pan & Wendy), and Everything Everywhere All at Once Oscar winners Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. Star Wars: Skeleton Crew premieres Dec. 3rd only on Disney+.