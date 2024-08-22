Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Star Jude Law Reflects on D23

D23 took place in Anaheim, California earlier this month, and it featured a lot of exciting announcements about all things Disney ranging from movies and parks to Marvel and Star Wars. The next Star Wars project on the horizon is Skeleton Crew, which is set five years after Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, and is expected to follow a ragtag group of lost kids trying to find their way home. The project stars Jude Law, who made an appearance at D23 to help introduce a new Skeleton Crew teaser. This week, the official Instagram account for Star Wars shared a video of Law reflecting on his time at D23.

“Jude Law loves Star Wars fans’ enthusiasm and can’t wait for them to watch,” Star Wars captioned the video. “I don’t think anything ever gets you ready for an event like this,” Law explains. “And feeling and heading the fans’ reaction.” You can watch the video below:

“If you look carefully, [we] got some Star Wars tech that dates right back, I believe, to the original film,” Law said earlier this year. “They do [easter eggs] so well. That’s one of the joys I think of this universe for those who know there are these little details always hidden away or easter eggs that people can find and link up.”

What Is Star Wars: Skeleton Crew About?

Jude Law in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

You can read the official synopsis for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew here: “When four kids make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, they get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Finding their way home, meeting unlikely allies and enemies will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined.”

The series was inspired by coming-of-age Amblin movies like The Goonies, and it’s “a story about a group of kids, about 10 years old, from a tiny little planet who accidentally get lost in the Star Wars galaxy,” Watts previously explained, add that “the story of their journey trying to find their way home.”

Jude Law (Captain Marvel, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore) plays the human Jedi Jod Na Nawood, the adult leader of a motley crew of galaxy-faring kids that includes Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), KB (Kyriana Kratter), Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), and Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong). During their journey, they’ll meet the new Nick Frost-voiced droid SM 33, described by Watts as “a rusty old, cranky droid that sort of reluctantly helps the kids along the way.”

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew debuts on Disney+ on Tuesday, December 3rd.