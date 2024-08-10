Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Teaser Trailer Released at D23

Disney+ has released the first official trailer for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. The series, which stars Jude Law, is essentially a YA version of Star Wars with some establishing shots that feel like they’ve abandoned the traditional farms and battlefields for a Lucasfilm version of the suburbs. The result is a feeling that’s almost like an Amblin version of Star Wars, taking E.T. or The Goonies and transplanting that spirit into a galaxy far, far away. Will it work? Will it please the fans? Well, only time will tell; it isn’t as though it’s been easy to do that lately in Star Wars land.

You can see the trailer below.

Besides Jude Law, the talent behind Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is pretty impressive across the board; fan-favorite Star Wars veteran Bryce Dallas Howard will direct an episode, Shaun of the Dead star Nick Frost will make an appearance, and Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts will serve as showrunner. Watts recently also unveiled a first look at Wolfs, his new movie with Brad Pitt and George Clooney. That movie got a sequel greenlit before it has even premiered, so it’s been a good week to be Jon Watts.

“If you look carefully, [we] got some Star Wars tech that dates right back, I believe, to the original film,” Law said earlier this year. “They do [easter eggs] so well. That’s one of the joys I think of this universe for those who know there are these little details always hidden away or easter eggs that people can find and link up.”

\Watts also confirmed the show will feature “a lot of easter eggs.” He added, “I can’t wait … I mean, even in the first episode, there’s a couple really, really great references that certain fans will immediately recognize.”

“You don’t have to know everything about Star Wars to enjoy the show,” Watts explained. “You can come into it completely fresh and enjoy the story. But if you do happen to be a Star Wars super fan, there’s a lot for you.”

Per the official synopsis, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew follows the journey of four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Finding their way home — and meeting unlikely allies and enemies — will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined.

Stay tuned for updates on Star Wars: Skeleton Crew before it premieres on December 3rd.