Star Wars Skywalker Saga Gets Epic Trailer With WW84 Music

The Star Wars Skywalker Saga will finally be coming to an end with the release of The Rise of Skywalker this week. As such, Star Wars fans are neck-deep in nostalgia right now, looking over the entire Saga as a whole. No doubt we’ll be seeing all kinds of Star Wars retrospectives and Skywalker Saga fan edit videos for years to come – but one fan has managed to unite the worlds of Star Wars and DC Comics movies with a Skywalker Saga fan edit video that borrows the killer musical track from the recent Wonder Woman 1984 trailer!

Check out the epic results of “Star Wars || Blue Monday” by Voordeel, in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

As always, fan edit videos live and die by the quality of their edits. It takes the right combination of footage, a sharp eye for the edits – but the truly great videos also have clear thematic lines, as well impeccable bridges between sounds effects and dialogue samples. Bottom line: this video nails all of the above, which is why it has been so instantly popular within the fandom. It has the added effect of making a viewer want to go back and check out the new Wonder Woman 1984 trailer all over again!

As stated, there’s going to be a lot of these Star Wars Skywalker Saga retrospectives coming (in various forms) over the next few years. With the quality already so high before The Rise of Skywalker even hits theaters, we can’t even imagine what these videos will look like when all of the footage from Episode IX is available.

Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams has openly admitted that it’s his goal to make sure Episode IX cements the Skywalker Saga as a cohesive enough story that mashups like the one above will reveal just how thematically cohesive it truly is:

“Endings are the thing that scare me the most,” Abrams previously said “This is about bringing this thing to a close in a way that is emotional and meaningful and also satisfying in terms of actually answering [as many] questions as possible,” he explained. “So if years from now, someone’s watching these movies, all nine of them, they’re watching a story that is as cohesive as possible.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. Leia Organa will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of the late Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will finally premiere in theaters on Friday, December 20th.