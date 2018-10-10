Star Wars: How George Lucas Influenced L3-37 in ‘Solo’

George Lucas might have retired from the world of filmmaking when he sold Lucasfilm in 2012, though many of his ideas have found their way into a number of different Star Wars projects. In regards to Solo: A Star Wars Story‘s L3-37 and her passion for liberating droids, Lucas had begun toying with this concept back when he was developing the prequel films before the spin-off film incorporated the concept.

I know there’s been a lot of feedback about L3 and her role in #SoloAStarWarsStory. I found out while reading the @Target exclusive art book that it was actually George Lucas who came up with droid activism & autonomy. How fascinating! @PhilSzostak @RealRonHoward @JonKasdan pic.twitter.com/fK4dPepxkX — Matthew Vlossak (@MatthewVlossak) October 1, 2018

In a Target exclusive collectible book that comes with the film on Blu-ray, one section notes, “Lando Calrissian’s literally self-made copilot L3-37 is the first mechanical being in Star Wars to embody another idea that George Lucas devised in the early 2000s: droid rights, activism, and autonomy.”

What makes this detail more fascinating is that one of Solo‘s more controversial narrative components was L3-37‘s ultimate fate. After suffering fatal injuries, Lando downloaded her memory system into the Millennium Falcon, essentially removing her autonomy forever.

Some audiences considered this a fate worse than death, though the Solo novelization offers insight from L3-37’s perspective about the situation.

“L3 had a choice to make,” an excerpt from the novel reads. “She could die with her final act being a liberator to all the droids on Kessel, or she could join with the Falcon, live on, and be part of something much big­ger. She could save them all.”

The novel ultimately frames the situation as choosing to either help Lando survive or sacrifice herself completely, with the droid opting to watch over her copilot for as long as the Falcon existed.

This concept of droid activism wasn’t the only subtle influence Lucas had on the film, as he even dropped by the set of Solo and offered his input on a scene between Han and Qi’ra. During an intimate encounter on the Falcon, he scene originally played out with Han taking Qi’Ra’s cape and hanging it up, until Lucas interjected with something more faithful to the character he created.

“He said, ‘You know, Han wouldn’t bother to hang it up,’” director Ron Howard shared with Variety. “And then he sort of did it. George became Han Solo for a second. The body language was there and the attitude. Not only was it a nice accent on the scene, but it was also a reminder that George created this character and really understood him. He was so reluctant [to offer his opinion], and yet the choice was so right that it was fun to use it.”

Solo: A Star Wars Story is out now on Blu-ray and DVD.

[H/T Twitter, MatthewVlossak]