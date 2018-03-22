Original Six Star Wars Soundtracks Being Remastered for May Release

While fans have their own reasons for loving the Star Wars saga, few can deny the power and impact of John Williams‘ iconic soundtracks.

Now fans will get the chance to enjoy the first six scores from the legendary composer as Disney Music Group plans to rerelease them in May. What better way to celebrate Star Wars Day?

Check out the press release to learn more about the new remasters of the soundtracks and the collectible item Disney is packaging with them:

This May the Fourth, fans of Star Wars music will have even more reason to celebrate. Disney Music Group announced today that May 4, a.k.a. Star Wars Day, will see the rerelease of John Williams’ original six Star Wars soundtracks on CD — all remastered, complete with new artwork and a collectible mini-poster.

This includes A New Hope (1977), The Empire Strikes Back (1980), Return of the Jedi (1983), The Phantom Menace (1999), Attack of the Clones (2002), and Revenge of the Sith (2005), which feature some of the Williams’ most memorable compositions, including the Star Wars main theme, “Imperial March,” and “Duel of the Fates.”

The soundtracks were reconstructed from new hi-resolution (24/192) transfers supervised by Shawn Murphy and Skywalker Sound, and are now available for pre-order!

Williams has played an integral role in every entry in the Star Wars saga, including both films released thus far in the sequel trilogy.

But it turns out that after the composer completes work on Star Wars: Episode IX, he could be retiring from the franchise altogether.

“J.J. Abrams is preparing [Episode IX] that I will hopefully do next year for him,” Williams said to KUSC earlier this month. “It will round up the series of nine that will be quite enough for me. Disney will take it further and they will probably continue on to do Star Wars for decades. So I think it’s all good.”

Williams will also be lending his talents to the upcoming spinoff movie, composing the main theme for Solo: A Star Wars Story.

And the writer and director Rian Johnson also paid homage to Williams contributions with a release of a score-only version of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. This cut of the film can be accessed by anyone who has purchased a copy of the movie, and is necessary viewing for all Star Wars fans.

The remastered soundtracks for the first six Star Wars films will be available on May 4th.