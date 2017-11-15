Star Wars: Star Tours Debuting Multiple New ‘The Last Jedi’ Sequences

Earlier this week, reports began to surface about changes in store for the Star Wars-themed Disney attraction Star Tours, with the official Disney Parks Blog now confirming that, to celebrate The Last Jedi, the experience will have two all-new adventures highlighting locations from the film.

Fans knew that one new segment would debut on November 17 that would take guests on a journey to Crait, but the blog has now confirmed that there will be two segments that will feature planets explored in the upcoming film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’ve shared all we can for now about the thrilling adventures waiting for you on Crait, but if you’re thinking that’s the only new Star Tours destination coming this week, all I can say is, ‘No. There is another,’” the announcement read.

Given how little information we have about the upcoming film and all the locations that will be explored, the additional adventure is anyone’s guess. The remote environment of Ahch-To will be where much of Rey and Luke’s scenes will take place, but with the scale of that action seeming much more intimate, we wouldn’t assume that’s where the ride will venture.

Another theory is that fans might be transported to the casino planet of Canto Bight, as rumors have suggested that Finn and Rose will be engaged in a high-speed pursuit to get away from the authorities in the area.

Beginning November 17, Star Tours will only feature experiences from The Last Jedi, as opposed to the standard format that combines sequences highlighting any number of planets from the first seven films. When the promotion of The Last Jedi concludes, fans have another change to look forward to which will allow guests to decide their adventure.

According to Walt Disney World News Today, the new format of the ride will feature guests deciding which path they will embark on, either experiencing adventures from the new trilogy of films or adventures comprised of the first six films.

The distinction in the experience reportedly stems from the timeline inconsistencies, as enjoying an adventure that features Finn or Rey followed by traveling to the pod race on Tatooine from The Phantom Menace could be confusing for some guests. It’s unclear at this time when these new plans will be implemented.

You can experience The Last Jedi for yourself when it hits theaters on December 15.

[H/T Disney Parks Blog]