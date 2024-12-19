Star Wars Stellan Gios Lightsaber Hilt Replica Is On Sale Now

When you buy through our links, Comicbook may earn an affiliate commission. Last year, The Disney Store launched Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge lightsaber hilt replica that was inspired by the Jedi Knight Stellan Gios from The High Republic series of novels. It was a fantastic set that came with the hilt, a comic book, crossguard blades and a wooden display box, so it was no surprise when they blew through the 5000 unit limited edition release despite the $325 price tag. However, if you missed out on that set we have some very good news, and you’re hearing about it first here on Comicbook.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Stellan Gios Legacy Lightsaber Hilt is now available here at The Disney Store in a more affordable package priced at $179.99. Just keep in mind that he cutoff to receive orders via free standard shipping by Christmas Eve is Thursday, December 19 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET. Details about the hilt can be found below, including a gallery of images.

This time around the Stellan Gios hilt won’t include the wooden box or the comic book, opting for a standard hilt case with a lined interior and a Rebel Alliance Starbird insignia. The hilt itself appears to be the same, complete with crossguard blades and the ability to fold up. It will also produce sound effects and illuminate blue when a lightsaber blade is added. As is generally the case with Disney Star Wars lightsaber hilt replicas, you’ll need to purchase the blade separately. A full breakdown of the features can be found below.

Stellan Gios Legacy LIGHTSABER Hilt Features

Created especially for Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort

Lightsaber Hilt inspired by Stellan Gios in the Star Wars saga

Includes hilt case with hinged lid and lined interior

Rebel Alliance Starbird insignia on front of case

Guard folds up

Push switch on hilt to activate Lightsaber noises and illuminate an attachable Lightsaber Blade in blue, sold separately

Battery case in handle

Coordinates with our Lightsaber Clip, Lightsaber Blades, Lightsaber Sheath and Lightsaber Hilt Stand, sold separately

Inspired by Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Walt Disney World and Disneyland

Requires 3 x AAA batteries, included

Aluminum / zinc / metal / ABC / POM / PVC

Hilt: approx. 13” x 2 1/2” x 9 4/5” (at guard)

Package: approx. 16 3/4” x 7 1/2” x 4 1/3”

Order yours here at The Disney Store

What Is Star Wars: The High Republic – Fear of the Jedi About?

“This February, the galaxy-spanning finale of Phase III of The High Republic begins in STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – FEAR OF THE JEDI, a new ongoing series written by New York Times bestselling author Cavan Scott and drawn by acclaimed artist Marika Cresta (Doctor Aphra).

Just announced at the Star Wars: Stories From a Galaxy Far, Far Away panel at San Diego Comic Con, STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – FEAR OF THE JEDI will be the latest Marvel Comics venture into the fascinating world of The High Republic storytelling. Scott, one of the era’s story architects who penned several of Marvel’s previous The High Republic projects, returns to deliver this stunning conclusion to the groundbreaking Phase III of The High Republic storyline, set during what was considered the Jedi Order’s Golden Age.

WHAT SCARES THE JEDI? As fighting within the Nihil Occlusion Zone intensifies, Jedi Master Keeve Trennis is set upon a path that will change her life forever. Guest-starring The Acolyte’s Wookiee Jedi Master, Kelnacca, alongside fan-favorite characters from Star Wars: The High Republic novels, audio dramas and comics!”