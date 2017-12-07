Taika Waititi ‘Informally’ Offered A Star Wars Movie by Lucasfilm President

The latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thor: Ragnarok, has been one of the best-reviewed films in the franchise and reignited an interest in the character, whose previous two solo movies have been some of the more poorly-received in the saga. The film’s success has clearly caught the eye of Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, who recently joked during an interview with a New Zealand news show to get the word out to director Taika Waititi about her interest in his filmmaking skills.

“I would love for him to direct a Star Wars movie,” Kennedy told Newshub. “I think he has exactly the right sensibility. It was very exciting to see him step into the Marvel universe and do such an amazing job with Thor.”

A recent trend with Disney films is to tap young directors who have demonstrated their skills in small-budget comedies and apply those sensibilities to their massive playground of films. Waititi is just the latest example of this formula, and has now demonstrated this formula’s effectiveness, with Thor: Ragnarok having grossed over $800 million worldwide.

Kennedy made sure to joke to the host that she “let him know” about Kennedy’s interest in his abilities.

Unfortunately, Kennedy might not be aware that Waititi preemptively joked about turning down the job following the announcement that Colin Trevorrow would no longer be directing Episode IX.

“That particular franchise seems really hard,” Waititi shared of the prospect to The New York Times. “There’s not much room for someone like me.”

The director’s comments are a follow-up from comments he made about taking on a Star Wars movie on Twitter.

“Lolz, I like to complete my films,” Waititi replied to a fan who suggested he take on directing duties. “I’d be fired within a week.”

The director is known for his sense of humor, clarifying that his tweet was an opportunity to crack wise more than an official rejection.

“Look, I’m not an idiot. Who would actually say no to Star Wars?” Waititi told Uproxx. “Of course, I didn’t send that idea very seriously, it’s more that in light of all the things that were happening over the last couple of months, it would make me a little nervous.”

Based on films that have already been announced, Waititi would next have a chance to direct a Star Wars film with the second installment in the new trilogy of films created by The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson.

The Last Jedi lands in theaters on December 15.

[H/T Newshub]