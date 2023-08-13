Star Wars Teases Ahsoka Character Motivations in New Poster Breakdown

Star Wars: Ahsoka is premiering on Disney+ later this month, and it will see many fan-favorite animated characters coming to life in live-action. In addition to Rosario Dawson in the titular role, the new series will see live-action versions of Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), and Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen). Last week, new character posters for the series were released, and a new video from Star Wars on Instagram breaks down some of their motivations.

According to the video, Ahsoka is "ready to defend peace and justice" while "stepping into a new chapter," and Sabine is "looking for a friend." You can check out their poster descriptions along with Hera's and some new characters below:

When Does Ahsoka Take Place?

"I think it's hard not to feel part of something bigger. Ahsoka runs along the same timeline as The Mandalorian Season 3, and the shows are all connected. There's just so many parallels," Bordizzo told Games Radar.

"It's an interesting way to think about it," showrunner Dave Filoni previously told The Wrap. "I tend to think, as we've been working on The Mandalorian and then writing Ahsoka, and then Jon Watts came in with Skeleton Crew, there is an entire time period that is post-Return of the Jedi. And I look at that time period, which before The Force Awakens, is around 30 years of time. When you look at the original trilogy, it's a much less significant amount of time that those three movies take place in. And so, what I like is that we're really building very slowly an ecosystem of characters and politics and events in the post-Return of the Jedi time period. And that may or may not expand in a bigger way as we add more shows to it and add more characters to it."

What Is Ahsoka About?

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, premiering in August on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.