Star Wars: The Acolyte The Black Series Darth Teeth Helmet Pre-Orders Launch June 27th

(Photo: Star Wars The Black Series The Stranger Helmet )

Well, it looks as though we have another Baby Yoda situation on our hands with the presumed Sith Lord that debuted in the latest episode of Star Wars: The Acolyte. The internet has dubbed him 'Darth Teeth', while Disney appears to be officially calling him 'The Stranger' for the purposes of spoiler-free merchandising. We find out who is hiding under the mask in the episode, thereby completing the Baby Yoda / The Child / Grogu connection.

Whatever you want to call him, we can probably all agree that the helmet is cool looking. That's a good thing for Hasbro, who are set to drop an electronic helmet based on the character this Thursday, June 27th at 10am PT / 1pm ET. After that time, it will be available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $79+) and here on Amazon priced at $99.99. As always, the helmet is fully wearable. You can also flip the helmet upside down to view illuminating interior lights and press and hold the side button for 3 seconds to start an hour-long collector display mode. Below you'll find additional details on the helmet along with previously released Black Series figures in The Acolyte lineup.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES THE STRANGER ELECTRONIC HELMET ($99.99): "Reimagine iconic scenes from the Star Wars saga -- and create your own -- with Star Wars helmet and Lightsaber adult roleplay items! This officially licensed roleplay item is based on The Stranger's helmet from the Star Wars: The Acolyte live-action series on Disney+. Featuring highly detailed sculpt and padding for an adjustable fit for most head sizes, fans and collectors can wear the helmet inspired by the mysterious character from the series."

Hasbro Star Wars: The Acolyte Releases

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION MAE (ASSASSIN) ($16.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "Set at the end of the High Republic era, a former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront turn out to be far more sinister and personal than anticipated. Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION MAE (ASSASSIN) figure (VC #328) inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE. This figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories including 2 daggers and a removable mask."

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION JEDI MASTER SOL ($16.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "Set at the end of the High Republic era, a former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront turn out to be far more sinister and personal than anticipated. Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION JEDI MASTER SOL figure (VC #329) inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE. This figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories including a Lightsaber and its unlit hilt."

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES PADAWAN JECKI LON ($24.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES PADAWAN JECKI LON figure, inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE. At the end of the High Republic era, a former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes – but the forces they confront turn out to be far more sinister and personal than anticipated. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure and Lightsaber accessory with a removable blade."

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES JEDI KNIGHT YORD FANDAR ($24.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES JEDI KNIGHT YORD FANDAR figure, inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE. At the end of the High Republic era, a former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes – but the forces they confront turn out to be far more sinister and personal than anticipated. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure and Lightsaber accessory with a removable blade."

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES JEDI MASTER INDARA ($24.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES JEDI MASTER INDARA figure, inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE. At the end of the High Republic era, a former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes – but the forces they confront turn out to be far more sinister and personal than anticipated. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure and Lightsaber accessory with a removable blade."

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES JEDI MASTER SOL ($24.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES JEDI MASTER SOL figure, inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE. At the end of the High Republic era, a former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes – but the forces they confront turn out to be far more sinister and personal than anticipated. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure and Lightsaber accessory with a removable blade."

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES MAE (ASSASSIN) ($24.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES MAE (ASSASSIN) figure, inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE. At the end of the High Republic era, a former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes – but the forces they confront turn out to be far more sinister and personal than anticipated. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure and 5 entertainment-inspired accessories including 4 knife accessories and a removable face wrap."'

Additional Star Wars: The Acolyte releases from Hasbro can be found right here.

What Is Star Wars: The Acolyte About?

In Star Wars: The Acolyte an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.

Star Wars: The Acolyte stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner- Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss. Leslye Headland created the series, based on Star Wars by George Lucas, and serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers. Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Eileen Shim and Rob Bredow are the producers.

Star Wars: The Acolyte is streaming on Disney+ now.