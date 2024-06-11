Star Wars Black Series Holocomm Ezra, Osha, and Mae Figures Unveiled (Exclusive)

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hasbro's The Black Series Holocomm Collection figures feature a clear hologram-style deco that's enhanced by a holopuck that illuminates the figure from below. If you hold down the button, a 30-minute light display will be activated. The latest figures in the collection are debuting exclusively here at ComicBook.com.

Below you'll find launch date and pre-order details for the Star Wars: The Black Series Ezra Bridger figure based on the character's appearance in the Star Wars Rebels animated series, along with the Mae (Assassin), and Osha Aniseya Holocomm figures inspired by the new Disney+ Star Wars series The Acolyte. Odds are Hasbro will announce additional figure releases alongside these three Holocomm drops. If that happens, the list below will be updated. Stay tuned!

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES EZRA BRIDGER (HOLOCOMM) / $27.99 / Available for pre-order on 6/12 at 1PM ET here at Entertainment Earth (free U.S. shipping on orders $79+): This figure includes a bounty chip with an Aurebesh inscription, a holopuck, a Lightsaber, and a blaster

/ $27.99 / Available for pre-order on 6/12 at 1PM ET here at Entertainment Earth (free U.S. shipping on orders $79+): This figure includes a bounty chip with an Aurebesh inscription, a holopuck, a Lightsaber, and a blaster STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES OSHA ANISEYA (HOLOCOMM) / $27.99 / Available for pre-order 6/12 at 1PM ET: This figure includes a bounty chip with an Aurebesh inscription, a holopuck, two droid accessories, a backpack, and a blaster.

/ $27.99 / Available for pre-order 6/12 at 1PM ET: This figure includes a bounty chip with an Aurebesh inscription, a holopuck, two droid accessories, a backpack, and a blaster. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES MAE (ASSASSIN) (HOLOCOMM)/ $27.99 / Available for pre-order order 7/25 at 10am EST here at Walmart as part of Walmart July Collector Con: This figure includes a bounty chip with an Aurebesh inscription, a holopuck, knife accessories, and a removable face wrap

When Is Star Wars: The Acolyte Set?

Star Wars: The Acolyte is set at the very tail end of the High Republic era, decades prior to the events of the Prequel and Original trilogies. The Acolyte marks the first time that the time period has been portrayed in live-action, after it has already been brought to life in novels, comics, and in the animated series Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures.

"We're taking a look at the political and personal and spiritual things that came up in a time period that we don't know much about," series creator Leslye Headland explained in a previous interview. "My question when watching The Phantom Menace was always like, 'Well, how did things get to this point?' How did we get to a point where a Sith lord can infiltrate the Senate and none of the Jedi pick up on it? Like, what went wrong? What are the scenarios that led us to this moment?'"

"We actually use the term the Renaissance, or the Age of Enlightenment," Headland added. "The Jedi uniforms are gold and white, and it's almost like they would never get dirty. They would never be out and about," Headland says. "The idea is that they could have these types of uniforms because that's how little they're getting into skirmishes."

What Is Star Wars: The Acolyte About?

In Star Wars: The Acolyte an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.

Star Wars: The Acolyte stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner- Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss. Leslye Headland created the series, based on Star Wars by George Lucas, and serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers. Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Eileen Shim and Rob Bredow are the producers.

Star Wars: The Acolyte is streaming on Disney+ now.