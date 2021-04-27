Star Wars: The Bad Batch's Dave Filoni to Appear on Good Morning America

✖

In honor of next week's premiere of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Good Morning America confirmed that longtime Star Wars animation filmmaker Dave Filoni will be appearing on the talk show. Star Wars fans first became familiar with Filoni thanks to his work on Star Wars: The Clone Wars, with his storytelling sensibilities over the years in that series earning him immense acclaim. After that series' initial cancellation, he continued to impress fans with the development of Star Wars Rebels, ultimately using the skills he learned in animated adventures to direct episodes of The Mandalorian, solidifying his status as one of the seminal storytellers in the galaxy far, far away.

"Calling all [Star Wars] fans! Are you excited about where the Star Wars universe will take us next? Tweet us a video with your question and [Dave Filoni] might answer it live on [Good Morning America]!" the program shared on Twitter.

While most of the focus of the upcoming appearance will surely be on Bad Batch, with Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett having been filmed earlier this year and with Season 3 of The Mandalorian set to debut on Disney+ later this year, fans will surely be hoping for updates on those live-action projects.

The series follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch – a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army -- each possess a singular exceptional skill which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is executive produced by Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance) and Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance, NCIS) with Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, Star Wars Rebels) as co-executive producer and Josh Rimes as producer (Star Wars Resistance). Rau is also serving as supervising director with Corbett as head writer.

Check out the series premiere of Star Wars: The Bad Batch on May 4th on Disney+.

