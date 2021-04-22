Star Wars: The Bad Batch Figure Reveals Major Plot Twist Spoiler

✖

Star Wars: The Bad Batch has seen one of its major plot twists leak online - and as usual, the merchandising behind the show is to blame. The Star Wars: The Black Series collectibles are some of the most esteemed pieces of merchandise the franchise puts out - but one of their new releases has turned out to reveal a major turn in the story of The Bad Batch. Obviously, if you are going to continue reading this there will be some Major Spoilers Coming in the section below - read on only if you want to know!

As you can see above, the major SPOILER from this particular Star Wars Black Series figure is that it is Bad Batch member Crosshairs - just not as we know him! As the caption on the figure reads: "Formerly a member of the Bad Batch, Crosshair's loyalties shift after his team defects from Imperial service. Committed to the Empire, Crosshair leads a new squad of enlisted recruits."

That's a pretty big twist in the character arcs of The Bad Batch. The series was presumably about the close-knit enhanced clone soldiers of Clone Force 99 escaping the Empire's wrath after Order 66. The fact that the team will be personally splintered by the Fall of the Republic and the rise of the Empire adds a whole new level of personal drama and intrigue.

So will Crosshair's clone brothers (Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, and Echo) actually have to face him (and potentially take him out) in the ultimate showdown? That would be a pretty harrowing climax to witness, but would admittedly echo some of the bigger Jedi storylines (loved ones falling to evil) on the level of the clone soldiers. Right now, Star Wars: The Bad Batch is supposedly slated for at least 14 episodes, but there's definitely a lot of growing room in Star Wars' "Rise of the Empire" era for more Bad Batch seasons, down the line.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is executive produced by Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance), and Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance, NCIS) with Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, Star Wars Rebels) as co-executive producer and Josh Rimes as producer (Star Wars Resistance). Rau is also serving as supervising director with Corbett as head writer.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch when it premieres on Disney+ on May 4th.