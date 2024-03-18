Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3, Episode 8 Clip Brings Back Fennec Shand (Exclusive)

Fennec Shand returns in this week's episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3, titled "Bad Territory," and ComicBook.com has an exclusive clip. The Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3, Episode 8 clip sees Shand (voiced by Ming-Na Wen) working with Bad Batch squadmates Hunter and Wrecker (both voiced by Dee Bradley Baker) on a mission that has taken them to a swamp-like planet. Shand mans their ship while Hunter and Wrecker get into the water and wrestle with some space alligators, which proves to be a tough tussle even for resident strongman Wrecker. You can watch the exclusive clip.

Ming-Na Wen made her Star Wars debut as Fennec Shand in live-action in The Mandalorian before moving to the spinoff series The Book of Boba Fett. Star Wars: The Bad Batch occurs years before those appearances, with Wen voicing the younger version of her character. The character quickly became a fan favorite, with some calling for the bounty hunter to receive a solo spinoff. Wen addressed those fans in a conversation with ComicBook.com in 2023.

"Well, I get a lot of fans asking if there could be a spinoff of just Fennec. I'm like, why not? I don't know. Yeah, any reason to just do Star Wars again," Wen said.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 Continues

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 stars Dee Bradley Baker (American Dad!) as the voice of every Bad Batch member and Michelle Ang (Fear the Walking Dead: Flight 462) as Omega. The cast also includes Keisha Castle-Hughes (Whale Rider), Jimmi Simpson (Westworld), Noshir Dalal (It's Pony), and Wanda Sykes (The Upshaws).

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is executive produced by Dave Filoni (Ahsoka, The Mandalorian), Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance), Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance, NCIS) and Carrie Beck (Ahsoka, The Mandalorian), with Josh Rimes (Star Wars Resistance, Star Wars: Visions) as co-executive producer and Alex Spotswood (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels) as senior producer. Rau is also the supervising director, with Corbett as the head writer.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 debuted on February 21st on Disney+ and new episodes will continue to premiere on Wednesdays until the show's series finale drops on May 1st. Here's the entire Star Wars; The Bad Batch Season 3 episode release schedule:

