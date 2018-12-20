Star Wars: The Black Series Archive Collection Figures Are Live

The Star Wars: The Black Series Archive Collection is billed as a greatest hits series for Hasbro’s Black Series line. It includes reissues of their most popular (and hard to find) 6-inch figures with updated with their Photo Real paint technology and blister card packaging.

The Black Series Archive Collection was announced by Hasbro at San Diego Comic-Con 2018, to much fanfare, and your first chance to pre-order the figures is happening right now. Boba Fett, Bossk, and IG-88 figures are available right here for $21.99 each with shipping slated for January. Inside that link, collectors can also purchase the figures in a Wave 1 set for $86.99 or a Wave 1 case for $174.99. UPDATE: The Luke Skywalker figure is available in the Case and Set (it’s just not pictured on the product page). It will probably be available individually soon, but if you want the entire set anyway, getting the figures bundled is a better deal because shipping is free. We’ve added an official Hasbro picture of the Luke Skywalker figure below.

As we recall, Luke Skywalker was supposed to be part of the Wave 1 collection with Anakin Skywalker from Revenge of the Sith, Yoda and a Biker Scout Trooper following in Wave 2 in the spring of 2019. At the time of writing, the Luke Skywalker figure wasn’t available to pre-order. We’ve reached out to Entertainment Earth to see what has become of it, and we will update if and when that info becomes available, but keep tabs on the link above to see if it turns up for sale in the coming days.

You might also want to keep tabs on this Walmart page in case they turn up there. The figures were briefly listed back in October before being removed. They may return soon.

