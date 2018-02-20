Star Wars: The Black Series Just Got A Wave Of New Releases

It seems as though every Star Wars event in recent months has included numerous Black Series reveals from Hasbro. If you had your eye on some of these figures for your collection, or as gifts for the holidays, you’ll be happy to know that you can finally start placing orders.

Many of the new releases are now available to pre-order on Entertainment Earth with shipping slated for October – November. The list includes The 6-inch Jaina Solo figure that won the 2016 fan vote, General Leia, Supreme Leader Snoke, Maz Kanata, an Elite Praetorian Guard, Admiral Thrawn, Finn (First Order disguise), and more.

Many of these can also be ordered as part of wave case sets that include multiple figures. Images of the figures in the sets outlined below are available in the gallery.

The Wave 12 case includes:

• 2x SW DARTH VADER

• 1x SW GRAND ADMIRAL THRAWN

• 1x SW HERA SYNDULLA

• 1x SW KYLO REN

• 1x SW REY

• 1x SW STORMTROOPER

• 1x SW LUKE SKYWALKER

The Wave 13 set includes:

• 1x SW E5 AT AT DRIVER

• 1x SW E5 SNOWTROOPER

• 1x SW E8 FINN FIRST ORDER DISGUISE

• 1x SW E8 KYLO REN

• 1x SW E8 MAZ KANATA

• 1x SW E8 ELITE PRAETORIAN GUARD

• 1x SW E7 GENERAL LEIA ORGANA

• 1x SW E8 CAPTAIN POE DAMERON

The Wave 14 set includes:

• 1x SW E8 REY JEDI TRAINING

• 1x SW E8 LUKE SKYWALKER JEDI MASTER

• 1x SW E8 SUPREME LEADER SNOKE

• 1x SW E8 KYLO REN

• 1x SW E8 MAZ KANATA

• 1x SW E8 ELITE PRAETORIAN GUARD

• 1x SW E8 RESISTANCE TECH ROSE

• 1x SW JAINA SOLO