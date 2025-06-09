Star Wars The Black Series Obi-Wan Kenobi & Clone Trooper (212th) 2-Pack Is Back

In November 2024, Disney, Lucasfilm and Hasbro released a fantastic The Black Series Obi-Wan Kenobi & Clone Trooper (212th) 2-pack that was inspired by the Star Wars: The Clone Wars series. At the time, the set was a Hasbro Pulse exclusive, and it has been sold out for months. However, they did state that the set would be released in the future on The Disney Store. Well, the future is now.

If you didn’t purchase The Black Series Obi-Wan Kenobi & Clone Trooper (212th) 2-pack the first time around, your second chance will come on June 10th, most likely at 8am PT / 11am ET but possibly as early as 12am PT / 3am ET right here at The Disney Store. The original price for the set was $44.99, and we hope that hasn’t changed. Note that you can get free shipping on orders of $85 or more by using the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout. That said, you can find more Star Wars collectibles here at The Disney Store, including new lightsaber replicas, and exclusive Star Wars figures that celebrate the 70th anniversary of Disneyland. More information on the figures in The Clone Wars 2-pack can be found below.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES OBI-WAN KENOBI & CLONE TROOPER (212TH) / $44.99 – See at The Disney Store on June 10th: “During the Clone Wars, Obi-Wan Kenobi became a general in the Army of the Republic, leading the famed 212th clone military battalion with Commander Cody. This STAR WARS action figure set is detailed to look like Obi-Wan Kenobi and a 212th legion clone trooper. Comes with his signature Lightsaber and a blaster accessory.”

As we mentioned, Disney and Lucasfilm have released figures celebrating Disneyland’s 70th anniversary. You can find details on two of the most important collectibles in the lineup below.