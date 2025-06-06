Exclusive Disneyland 70th Anniversary Merch Drops Online June 9th

Disneyland in Anaheim, California, is celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2025, and the year-long celebration kicked off back in May with a Celebration Collection of merch that includes over 50 exclusive items. If you can’t rush out to the park to grab these items in person, your chance to order them from the comfort of your phone is coming up fast. This will include hot ticket items like the Starbucks Disneyland 70th anniversary tumbler, popcorn bucket ornament, spirit jerseys, pins, Crocs clogs, Toys, and more. Here’s everything that you need to know about bringing the magical merch home.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A breakdown of some of the best Disneyland 70th anniversary items that will be available online can be found below. It will all go live starting at 8am PT / 11 am ET on June 9th here at The Disney Store, though you’ll want to arrive early as a queue is expected and some of the hottest merch will probably sell out quickly. Direct links to many of the items are listed below, so make sure to use them to your advantage on the items that you want the most. Just keep in mind that the links won’t be active until after the launch, and there will be additional drops that are not listed here.

Disneyland 70th Anniversary Toys

R2-DL70 Interactive Remote Control Droid / $TBA / See at The Disney Store: “All different types of droids populate the Star Wars galaxy. Each droid is different and has their own unique personality and colors. From the heart of Coruscant, R2-DL70’s task is to assist with celebrations. In this instance, they are helping to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Disneyland. Complete with a remote to control its movement, this interactive droid features lights and sounds, and even has a button to change its expression. From a galaxy far, far away to The Happiest Place on Earth, you’ll want to join in the celebrations with R2-DL70.”

/ $TBA / See at The Disney Store: “All different types of droids populate the Star Wars galaxy. Each droid is different and has their own unique personality and colors. From the heart of Coruscant, R2-DL70’s task is to assist with celebrations. In this instance, they are helping to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Disneyland. Complete with a remote to control its movement, this interactive droid features lights and sounds, and even has a button to change its expression. From a galaxy far, far away to The Happiest Place on Earth, you’ll want to join in the celebrations with R2-DL70.” R2-DL70 Star Wars Droid Factory Figure / $TBA / See at The Disney Store: Droid Factory figure of the R2-DL70 in celebration of the Disneyland 70th Anniversary.

/ $TBA / See at The Disney Store: Droid Factory figure of the R2-DL70 in celebration of the Disneyland 70th Anniversary. Spider-Bot – Disneyland 70th Anniversary / $TBA / Limited Edition / See at The Disney Store: Like previous Spider-Bots in Disney’s lineup, this new Disneyland 70th Anniversary version will be able to walk forwards, backwards, and spin around. It will also feature light and sound effects, a self-destruct button and more. It will be a limited edition, though the size of the release isn’t known at this time

/ $TBA / Limited Edition / See at The Disney Store: Like previous Spider-Bots in Disney’s lineup, this new Disneyland 70th Anniversary version will be able to walk forwards, backwards, and spin around. It will also feature light and sound effects, a self-destruct button and more. It will be a limited edition, though the size of the release isn’t known at this time Mickey Mouse and Friends Figure Set / $TBA / See at The Disney Store: “‘Celebrate Happy!” Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary Celebration inspires this set of seven fully sculpted collectible figures featuring Mickey and the gang in their colorful 70th Anniversary finery. Ready to party? They’re waiting for you!”

/ $TBA / See at The Disney Store: “‘Celebrate Happy!” Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary Celebration inspires this set of seven fully sculpted collectible figures featuring Mickey and the gang in their colorful 70th Anniversary finery. Ready to party? They’re waiting for you!” Mickey and Minnie Mouse 15-inch 70th Anniversary Plush / $TBA / See at The Disney Store (Mickey) / Minnie: Iridescent jackets, 70th Anniversary patch, and more!

Disneyland 70th Anniversary Apparel

Disneyland 70th Anniversary Baseball Shirt for Adults / $TBA / See at The Disney Store: “Team up with Mickey and some of his friends as they help ”Celebrate Happy” with this striking baseball shirt! Created in honor of the 70th anniversary of Disneyland, the authentic design features pinstriping and ”Disneyland” across the front.”

/ $TBA / See at The Disney Store: “Team up with Mickey and some of his friends as they help ”Celebrate Happy” with this striking baseball shirt! Created in honor of the 70th anniversary of Disneyland, the authentic design features pinstriping and ”Disneyland” across the front.” Disneyland 70th Anniversary Logo Spirit Jersey for Adults / $TBA / See at The Disney Store: “Vibrant rainbow inks commemorate the 70th Anniversary of Disneyland Resort with puffy ink logos on chest and back shoulder. Capture a priceless moment in time at The Happiest Place on Earth with this stylin’ sweatshirt souvenir.”

/ $TBA / See at The Disney Store: “Vibrant rainbow inks commemorate the 70th Anniversary of Disneyland Resort with puffy ink logos on chest and back shoulder. Capture a priceless moment in time at The Happiest Place on Earth with this stylin’ sweatshirt souvenir.” Disneyland Resort 70th Anniversary ”Celebrate Happy” Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults / $TBA / See at The Disney Store: “Celebrate happy whenever you wear this Disneyland Resort 70th Anniversary fleece pullover featuring Dumbo flying over Sleeping Beauty Castle. With colorful screen art and enchanting embroidery, this premium sweatshirt is the perfect thing to wear in celebration of The Happiest Place on Earth, whether you’re visiting the Park or celebrating from afar. Either way, you’ll be a part of the Magic.”

/ $TBA / See at The Disney Store: “Celebrate happy whenever you wear this Disneyland Resort 70th Anniversary fleece pullover featuring Dumbo flying over Sleeping Beauty Castle. With colorful screen art and enchanting embroidery, this premium sweatshirt is the perfect thing to wear in celebration of The Happiest Place on Earth, whether you’re visiting the Park or celebrating from afar. Either way, you’ll be a part of the Magic.” Disneyland Resort 70th Anniversary Pullover Hoodie for Women / $TBA / See at The Disney Store: “As warm and cuddly as your favorite Park memories, this Disneyland Resort 70th Anniversary pullover hoodie celebrates them all with gorgeous color and glorious comfort. Part of a special collection, it stands out with multicolored appliqués and a drawstring with iridescent thread. Super cozy, thanks to a soft fleece interior, it’s perfect to wear at Disneyland or wherever there are happy memories in the making.”

/ $TBA / See at The Disney Store: “As warm and cuddly as your favorite Park memories, this Disneyland Resort 70th Anniversary pullover hoodie celebrates them all with gorgeous color and glorious comfort. Part of a special collection, it stands out with multicolored appliqués and a drawstring with iridescent thread. Super cozy, thanks to a soft fleece interior, it’s perfect to wear at Disneyland or wherever there are happy memories in the making.” Mickey Mouse and Friends Pullover Sweatshirt / $TBA / See at The Disney Store: “Mickey, Goofy, Donald and Pluto are dressed in their most colorful best on this pullover fleece celebrating Disneyland Resort 70th Anniversary. With gold embroidery and adorable screen art, this premium sweatshirt is a cute and comfy way to commemorate the special occasion, whether you’re visiting the Park or celebrating from afar.”

/ $TBA / See at The Disney Store: “Mickey, Goofy, Donald and Pluto are dressed in their most colorful best on this pullover fleece celebrating Disneyland Resort 70th Anniversary. With gold embroidery and adorable screen art, this premium sweatshirt is a cute and comfy way to commemorate the special occasion, whether you’re visiting the Park or celebrating from afar.” Mickey Mouse Clogs for Adults by Crocs – Disneyland 70th Anniversary / $TBA / See at The Disney Store: “Get your celebrations of Disneyland’s 70th anniversary off on the right foot with these special edition clogs by Crocs. Mickey is featured in the allover anniversary design which includes attractions and symbols from The Happiest Place on Earth.”

Disneyland 70th Anniversary Accessories

Mickey Mouse and Friends Loungefly Disneyland 70th Anniversary Ear Headband / $TBA / See at The Disney Store: “Top off 70 Years of fun and fantasy at The Happiest Place on Earth with our golden ear headband by Loungefly featuring rainbow-hued band, glittering golden sequin bow and ”Celebrate Happy!” logo cameo, plus Mickey Mouse and friends.”

/ $TBA / See at The Disney Store: “Top off 70 Years of fun and fantasy at The Happiest Place on Earth with our golden ear headband by Loungefly featuring rainbow-hued band, glittering golden sequin bow and ”Celebrate Happy!” logo cameo, plus Mickey Mouse and friends.” Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Ear Headband / $TBA / See at The Disney Store: “Time to party at the park! Celebrate Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary wearing Minnie’s sparkling ear headband with black sequined mouse ears and rainbow-hued foam ”bow”–bejeweled in silvery faceted gems with iridescent refraction. A golden ”Disneyland 70” label plate brightens the side of this birthday souvenir from The Happiest Place on Earth.”

/ $TBA / See at The Disney Store: “Time to party at the park! Celebrate Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary wearing Minnie’s sparkling ear headband with black sequined mouse ears and rainbow-hued foam ”bow”–bejeweled in silvery faceted gems with iridescent refraction. A golden ”Disneyland 70” label plate brightens the side of this birthday souvenir from The Happiest Place on Earth.” Mickey Mouse and Friends Loungefly Mini Backpack for Adults / $TBA / See at The Disney Store: “Carry 70 Years of fun and fantasy at The Happiest Place on Earth—plus all your theme park visit essentials—in this golden simulated leather grain mini backpack by Loungefly featuring allover Mickey Mouse and friends print, including Sleeping Beauty Castle. It’s all part of Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary Celebration and you’re invited to attend the never-ending party!”

/ $TBA / See at The Disney Store: “Carry 70 Years of fun and fantasy at The Happiest Place on Earth—plus all your theme park visit essentials—in this golden simulated leather grain mini backpack by Loungefly featuring allover Mickey Mouse and friends print, including Sleeping Beauty Castle. It’s all part of Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary Celebration and you’re invited to attend the never-ending party!” Disneyland 70th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke Pinky Crossbody Bag / $TBA / See at The Disney Store: “Celebrate the happiest anniversary on Earth with the Disneyland Resort 70th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke Pinky bag. A classic style from the design house, the Pinky bag takes on a festive feel with screen art of Mickey Mouse and ”Disneyland Resort 70” screen printed on the front. With an adjustable strap, genuine cowhide trim and signature Dooney & Bourke” metal label, this commemorative stunner is sure to keep the celebration going for years and years.”

/ $TBA / See at The Disney Store: “Celebrate the happiest anniversary on Earth with the Disneyland Resort 70th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke Pinky bag. A classic style from the design house, the Pinky bag takes on a festive feel with screen art of Mickey Mouse and ”Disneyland Resort 70” screen printed on the front. With an adjustable strap, genuine cowhide trim and signature Dooney & Bourke” metal label, this commemorative stunner is sure to keep the celebration going for years and years.” Mickey Mouse and Friends Disneyland 70th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag / $TBA / See at The Disney Store: “Celebrate the 70th anniversary of Disneyland in the company of Mickey and his friends with this special edition tote from Dooney & Bourke. Mickey’s joined by Minnie on the front and back with the familiar Park landmarks of Sleeping Beauty Castle, Space Mountain and Matterhorn Bobsleds behind them. Donald and Goofy are pictured on the underside of this spacious bag that comes with a detachable leather 70th Anniversary tag.”

/ $TBA / See at The Disney Store: “Celebrate the 70th anniversary of Disneyland in the company of Mickey and his friends with this special edition tote from Dooney & Bourke. Mickey’s joined by Minnie on the front and back with the familiar Park landmarks of Sleeping Beauty Castle, Space Mountain and Matterhorn Bobsleds behind them. Donald and Goofy are pictured on the underside of this spacious bag that comes with a detachable leather 70th Anniversary tag.” Disneyland 70th Anniversary MagicBand+ / $TBA / See at The Disney Store: “MagicBand+ lets you engage in Disney experiences like never before as it reacts to select park interactions with lighting effects and gesture recognition. Featuring Mickey Mouse and friends, this MagicBand+ celebrates the 70th Anniversary of Disneyland Resort.”

Disneyland 70th Anniversary Holiday Decor / Mugs

Mickey Mouse and Friends Balloon Light-Up Popcorn Bucket Ornament / $TBA / See at The Disney Store: “Inspired by the Mickey Mouse balloon popcorn buckets celebrating Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary, this sculpted ornament has a springloaded back that opens up to reveal a ”popcorn” pouch that lights-up. The ornament and ”strap” are decorated with art of favorite Disney friends, plus commemorative logo!” Additional ornament designs will also be available.

/ $TBA / See at The Disney Store: “Inspired by the Mickey Mouse balloon popcorn buckets celebrating Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary, this sculpted ornament has a springloaded back that opens up to reveal a ”popcorn” pouch that lights-up. The ornament and ”strap” are decorated with art of favorite Disney friends, plus commemorative logo!” Additional ornament designs will also be available. Disneyland Resort 70th Anniversary Starbucks Tumbler / $TBA / See at The Disney Store

/ $TBA / See at The Disney Store Mickey Mouse and Friends Stainless Steel Water Bottle / $TBA / See at The Disney Store

/ $TBA / See at The Disney Store Mickey Mouse and Friends Mug / $TBA / See at The Disney Store

Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collectibles