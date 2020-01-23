New Star Wars: The Clone Wars Comic Series Coming From IDW

Many Star Wars fans are looking forward to the upcoming return of the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series on Disney+, but that won’t be the only new content depicting the adventures that unfolded during that period of time on the horizon, as IDW Entertainment will be debuting Star Wars Adventures: The Clone Wars – Battle Tales as a weekly series beginning in April, per The Hollywood Reporter. Like many other Star Wars limited series from IDW, the new adventure will be a five-issue anthology and, like the proper Star Wars Adventures series, will have an all-ages tone geared more towards younger readers. The first issue will debut on April 1st.

The book will be written by Michael Moreci and feature framing sequences by Derek Charm. A new artist will illustrate each issue, which includes Arianna Florean, Megan Levens, Valentina Pinto, Davide Tinto, and Philip Murphy. The covers of each issue will be crafted by Charm.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The Clone Wars era is probably my favorite in all of Star Wars,” Moreci shared in a statement. “It has it all — big adventure, sweeping romance, Force mythology, Jedi powers, and, of course, the awesome clones. This event series is going to bring together all the best, evergreen parts of Star Wars and weave a story that longtime fans (like myself) and new, younger readers (like my own kids) will definitely love.”

Following the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga, fans have wondered what the future could hold for the franchise in a variety of mediums. In addition to a new season of The Clone Wars beginning on February 21st, a second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is set to debut on Disney+ this fall. While there are no confirmed production or release dates, Lucasfilm is also developing TV series based on Obi-Wan Kenobi and a series based on Cassian Andor and K-2SO prior to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Luckily, the world of comics is one of the more promising mediums for the franchise.

A new Star Wars title launched from Marvel Comics earlier this year, while the coming months will also see new series debuting that focus on Doctor Aphra, a series focusing on Darth Vader, and a series focusing on a number of iconic bounty hunters.

Star Wars Adventures: The Clone Wars – Battle Tales debuts on April 1st.

Are you looking forward to the new comic? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!