Star Wars: The Clone Wars Producer Dave Filoni Shares New Ahsoka Sketch to Thank Fans for Birthday Wishes

George Lucas is the seminal creative figure in the Star Wars saga, having written and directed the original film, defined the trajectory of the sequels, and wrote and directed the prequel films. Among the Star Wars community, the closest successor we’ve seen to Lucas when it comes to both narrative and filmmaking ambition would be Dave Filoni, who developed Star Wars: The Clone Wars and co-created Star Wars Rebels. In honor of Filoni’s birthday, fans took to social media to send their wishes, resulting in the creative sharing his appreciation for fans with a sketch of Ahsoka Tano and a quote from J.R.R. Tolkien.

“Many thanks for all the well wishes, I really appreciate it,” Filoni shared on Twitter. “Now here is something for all of you.”

He added the Tolkien quote, “Do not trouble your hearts overmuch with thought of the road tonight. Maybe the paths you each shall tread are already laid before your feet though you do not see them.”

Filoni isn’t a very active member of social media, having only shared a handful of posts over the past year, yet the nature of the message and significance of the sketch is sure to ignite theories about whether this was just a thanks to fans or a hint of things to come.

Ahsoka debuted in The Clone Wars and quickly became a fan-favorite character, yet the cancellation of the series prevented Filoni from giving her character an organic ending. The development of Rebels allowed Filoni to bring the character back for more adventures, with that show’s finale teasing Ahsoka’s future journey.

Debuting later this year on Disney+ is the final season of The Clone Wars, which will allow Filoni to craft the final adventures of the series six years after it was cancelled. While neither he nor Disney have offered any updates on seeing new animated series debuting anytime soon, Filoni previously revealed how difficult it would be to hand over Ahsoka’s narrative to anyone else.

“That would be hard. That would be, to be honest. That’d be really hard for me to do at this point, just because I’ve been a part of it for so long. Since, especially, Ahsoka’s beginning,” Filoni shared with ComicBook.com when asked if he could see other storytellers continue the adventures of Ahsoka. “I can’t imagine not being involved in some way with what would happen to her. Or [Star Wars Rebels‘] Sabine, for that matter.”

Stay tuned for updates on Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which is slated to debut its final season on Disney+ later this year.

