‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ Star Confirms Revival Episode Lengths

Fans know that Star Wars: The Clone Wars will return next year for a seventh and final season, though there are still many unknown details about the new episodes. Voice of Obi-Wan Kenobi on the series, James Arnold Taylor, confirmed that the new episodes will be 22 minutes each.

When doing a brief Q&A on Twitter, one fan asked how long each episode would be, with Taylor confirming, “Same as before, 22 [minutes].”

This information might not be surprising to some viewers, though, given how little is known about the revival episodes, some fans theorized that we could be getting longer episodes to help complete the journey of The Clone Wars. The most recent animated Star Wars series, Star Wars Rebels, launched with a two-part series premiere, as will the upcoming Star Wars Resistance. Additionally, Star Wars: The Clone Wars debuted in theaters before the adventures continued on the Cartoon Network series.

The series began in 2008 and focused on the adventures of Obi-Wan, Anakin Skywalker, and newcomer Ahsoka Tano in the period between Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. The series ran until 2014 when it was unceremoniously canceled by the Cartoon Network, preventing series creator Dave Filoni from delivering viewers an organic conclusion to the story.

Later that year, Star Wars Rebels debuted and ultimately revived some characters from Clone Wars, allowing Filoni to share more of their journeys.

Despite fans growing passionate about Rebels, the series wasn’t a substitute for the open-ended Clone Wars, leading fans to flood social media in the years since asking for Lucasfilm to revive the series.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the series, a panel at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con brought together much of the series’ cast and crew for a look back at the impact of the animated adventures. It was there that Filoni promised audiences something special before a teaser was shown that featured new footage and announced that a final season of the series would be on its way.

The new season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is set to debut on Disney’s streaming platform sometime next year, yet it’s unclear when in 2019 that will be taking place. The new season will consist of 12 episodes.

