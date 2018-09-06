‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ Writer Teases This Trooper Carried Out Order 66 and Killed Jedi

Star Wars: The Clone Wars introduced audiences to a number of compelling Clone Troopers, with Commander Wolffe becoming a beloved character. Writer Henry Gilroy, however, admitted that Wolffe would have carried out the orders to eradicate all Jedi, despite ultimately having a change of heart.

Star Wars Explained shared on Twitter, “According to Henry Gilroy, Wolffe likely carried out Order 66 and removed his chip afterwards.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The animated series took place between the events of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, so with Palpatine giving Order 66 to kill all the Jedi in the latter film, fans would likely have never seen whether or not troopers we had grown attached to had played a part in the deadly deed. With the series having never been given an organic conclusion, as Cartoon Network canceled the series in between seasons, it’s possible that original plans may have alluded to some of these characters’ fates.

In Star Wars Rebels, which took place after Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: A New Hope, Wolffe reemerged, allowing audiences to learn about his continued adventures. When Jedi Kanan first met Wolffe, it resulted in a tense dynamic, likely due to Kanan’s knowledge of the Clone Troopers’ participation in Order 66, despite these actions being controlled by an outside source. The two eventually saw that they could trust one another, leading to multiple future partnerships to take down the Galactic Empire.

To the delight of fans, The Clone Wars will get a final seventh season on Disney’s streaming service next year, which could potentially offer explanations of what Wolffe and other characters experienced between their animated appearances. Producer Dave Filoni recently teased how his team might have to modify some of their original plans for the series for these new episodes.

“We’re also working at certain points with some material that we had written in the past, and so I’ve gone back and looked at it because I’m a different storyteller, and I think a better storyteller now,” Filoni detailed. “And how do we improve things, you ask yourself. I mean, we do that every season, in all honesty, so, in the last season, Rebels should be significantly better than the first. And the same is true for Clone Wars. So now how do I take a show that we stopped making five years ago and make it better than it was? That’s the challenge. We’re not just recreating it. We are continuing it, and we have to make it better.”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars will return in 2019.

Are you surprised to learn these details about Wolffe? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

[H/T Twitter, StarWarsExplain]