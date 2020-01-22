Star Wars

Star Wars Fans Are Thinking The Clone Wars Trailer Creates a Pregnant Padme Plot Hole

The debut of the first official trailer for the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars has […]



The debut of the first official trailer for the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars has largely resulted in fans of the franchise growing excited at the storyline finally seeing an official resolution, with the trailer giving us new looks at many of the series’ beloved characters. One of the more emotional interactions sees Anakin Skywalker watching a hologram of Padme, reminding us of the love they shared that ultimately drove Anakin to the Dark Side in pursuit of protecting her and their unborn children. Some fans, however, are thinking that this scene creates a conundrum for the series and the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

Viewers have pointed out that Padme appears obviously pregnant in the hologram, but Revenge of the Sith saw her reveal to Anakin that she was carrying his children. This could create a scenario in which Anakin was so oblivious to Padme that he didn’t even notice that she was visibly pregnant. Another theory is that this sequence could somehow take place parallel to the events of Revenge of the Sith, after Anakin had been alerted to the pregnancy.

With the series coming from Dave Filoni, easily one of the best storytellers in the world of Star Wars, we doubt this was a simple error and this detail will surely be resolved when the series premieres on February 21st.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the possible paradox!

