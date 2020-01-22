Star Wars Fans Are Thinking The Clone Wars Trailer Creates a Pregnant Padme Plot Hole

The debut of the first official trailer for the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars has largely resulted in fans of the franchise growing excited at the storyline finally seeing an official resolution, with the trailer giving us new looks at many of the series’ beloved characters. One of the more emotional interactions sees Anakin Skywalker watching a hologram of Padme, reminding us of the love they shared that ultimately drove Anakin to the Dark Side in pursuit of protecting her and their unborn children. Some fans, however, are thinking that this scene creates a conundrum for the series and the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

Viewers have pointed out that Padme appears obviously pregnant in the hologram, but Revenge of the Sith saw her reveal to Anakin that she was carrying his children. This could create a scenario in which Anakin was so oblivious to Padme that he didn’t even notice that she was visibly pregnant. Another theory is that this sequence could somehow take place parallel to the events of Revenge of the Sith, after Anakin had been alerted to the pregnancy.

With the series coming from Dave Filoni, easily one of the best storytellers in the world of Star Wars, we doubt this was a simple error and this detail will surely be resolved when the series premieres on February 21st.

Imminent Overlap

how…how close are we getting to Revenge of the Sith? this close? #TheCloneWars pic.twitter.com/8WulBDMJJX — Hammie (@balancedpadawan) January 22, 2020

Running Gag

would love a running gag where padme becomes more and more visibly pregnant and anakin is just too stupid to realize until months later when she finally says something https://t.co/71L25A86Ed — 𝗵𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵 (@heathdwilliams) January 22, 2020

Interesting Conversation

Looking forward to this conversation because Anakin isn’t allowed to know Padme is pregnant yet, when she is very clearly pregnant https://t.co/aWjETV6DGa — Scout (@ScoutTheTrooper) January 22, 2020

Idiot Anakin

Either this is partly set *during* ROTS



~ or ~



Anakin’s an idiot.



And honestly? Both works. pic.twitter.com/c1rWPjlb4G — Charlie Ashby (@CMWAshby) January 22, 2020

Not Ready

Not only is everyone in their respective revenge of the sith clothing but padme is visibly pregnant, there was a legit scene from revenge of the sith. Do Ahsoka and Rex are def in the middle of order 66 here and I’m not ready for rex to realize fives was right. pic.twitter.com/Trp82TnEiv — Gage Skywalker (@GageSmalling) January 22, 2020

Order 66 Maybe

also !! padme’s clearly pregnant in the trailer and so it must incorporate at least some of rots so,, order 66 maybe??? idk if i’ll survive that in clone wars form shsjsk — gabs 💚 #alwayswithhaseul (@orbitalhaseul) January 22, 2020

Not Prepared

Padme looks pregnant here so does that mean this takes place around Revenge of the Sith timeline? If so I’m not emotionally prepared for that! #CloneWars pic.twitter.com/PlG6pJwbxx — Duchess Of The Moon 🌙 (@Duchesofthemoon) January 22, 2020

Not a Plot Hole

People think it’s a plot hole that Padme is pregnant in CW S 7 – people do know pregnancy takes time and she didn’t tell him until RoTS perhaps to not distract him? — What the Force? (@Wtforceshow) January 22, 2020

Brakes

OKAY BRAKES

Padme is shown pregnant, this season takes place shortly after Dookus death then??? Because Anakin doesn’t learn she’s pregnant till Episode 3, right after he Kills Dooku

https://t.co/1NHGFSbLTv — XHiroX 2020 (@therealXhiroX) January 22, 2020

