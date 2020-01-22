Star Wars: The Clone Wars Trailer Possibly Features Rebels Character Cameo

Fans received a major update with the debut of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, revealing the animated series was returning for its final season just next month on the Disney+ streaming service. The announcement was packed into the first full trailer for the show’s return, showing teasing an epic standoff between Ahsoka Tano and Darth Maul while Anakin Skywalker continues his descent into the Dark Side of the Force. But fans are noticing one quick scene in the trailer that possibly features a major character crossing over from Star Wars Rebels.

In the new trailer for Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Jedi Masters including Mace Windu, Yoda, and Ki-Adi-Mundi sit in on a conference call with other members of their Order, including a Jedi Master and a youngster who appears to be her Padawan. Many people are assuming this is Caleb Dune AKA Kanan Jarrus, though it’s not clear in the trailer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kanan is in hiding from the Empire by the time we meet him in Star Wars Rebels, though he is working with a fledgling group of heroes in their efforts to sabotage the growing threat of the Imperial army. We learn that he was a Jedi Padawan who survived Order 66 thanks to the efforts his his mentor Depa Billaba.

It appears that Depa Billaba is the Jedi Master who appears next to the young Padawan in the trailer for Star Wars: The Clone Wars, with similar hairstyle and robes to the character’s big screen appearance from the prequel trilogy.

This wouldn’t be a major shock due to the involvement of executive producer Dave Filoni, who pivoted from The Clone Wars to Rebels after the Disney purchase of Lucasfilm and is behind the revival of The Clone Wars on Disney+. Kanan’s past as a Jedi around the time of Order 66 has only been documented in comic books and teased throughout the course of Rebels.

Including Kanan in The Clone Wars would provide a more direct link between the two series. While characters like Ahsoka and Saw Gerrera have appeared in both, this could serve as a ceremonial passing of the baton between the two, even if their release dates don’t exactly line up.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars premieres on Disney+ on February 21st.