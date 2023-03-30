The Mandalorian Director Peter Ramsey Call Set "Supportive, Welcoming and Fun Atmosphere"

The latest episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, "Chapter 21: The Pirate," was released on Disney+ yesterday and marked the first of the series to be helmed by Peter Ramsay who is best known for co-directing the Oscar-winning film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Many big names have helmed episodes of The Mandalorian ranging from Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, and Peyton Reed to some of the show's actors like Carl Weathers and Taika Waititi. In honor of his first time working on The Mandalorian, Ramsay took to Twitter yesterday to share some words of thanks to everyone who works on the show.

"Thanks to everyone for the kind words on #TheMandalorian 305...and huge thanks and much respect to @Jon_Favreau and Dave Filoni for creating such a supportive, welcoming and fun atmosphere for us all to work in. Still can't believe it happened!" Ramsay wrote on Twitter. "And man, thanks to the amazing cast and crew I was lucky enough to work with -- the best! And the amazing folks at @ILMVFX, who always work miracles. An honor to work with all of you! @bitterasiandude @kateesackhoff @thekatyo @TheCarlWeathers @halhickel. He added, "Can't believe I got to work with Carl Weathers tho." You can check out his tweets below:

Who Is Directing the Next Episode of The Mandalorian?

In addition to Ramsay, The Mandalorian's Season 3 directors include Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, and Bryce Dallas Howard. Next week's episode is being helmed by Howard who previously directed "Chapter 4: Sanctuary" and "Chapter 11: The Heiress" of The Mandalorian as well as the fifth episode of The Book of Boba Fett, "The Return of The Mandalorian."

"Reunited. And it feels SO GOOD! It's an honor to have been invited back to direct on the new season of #TheMandalorian – there's nothing quite like the adventure, magic, and friendships forged on this show. Swipe to watch the trailer for season three and mark your calendars for the premiere on March 1, only on #DisneyPlus 💫⁣⁣⁣," Howard previously wrote on Instagram.

While speaking with Romper last April, Howard gave her thoughts on how powerful Mando has become after being asked about the character's "impervious" armor.

"You're absolutely right," Howard replied. "He's very strong, and in Mandalorian culture, they're trained to be warriors, and so they can do that. But then, that's where bacta spray comes in as well. Because he doesn't have a bacta tank like Boba, but bacta spray is helpful. But you are absolutely right... In the Boba Fett season, Mando got sliced by the dark saber, and then his leg was messed up. I was super excited to have that because I wanted to show he gets hurt and then heals from bacta spray."

Star Wars: The Mandalorian releases new episodes on Disney+ on Wednesdays.